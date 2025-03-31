WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), a technology and data provider, announced Monday that The New York Stock Exchange has officially launched NYSE Texas for business.Trump Media & Technology Group or TMTG is the first company to join through a listing on the new exchange, the first securities exchange to operate in Texas.TMTG will continue its existing primary listing and be dually listed on NYSE Texas under the symbol 'DJT'.TMTG CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said, 'This listing, alongside our plans to reincorporate in Florida, shows we're part of a growing movement to take our business to states that value free enterprise and personal freedom.'The NYSE Texas headquarters will be in Dallas. Texas has the most NYSE-listed companies with a total market value of over $3.7 trillion.In pre-market trading, the Intercontinental Exchange is 0.97% lesser at $173.01 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX