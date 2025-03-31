Anzeige
Montag, 31.03.2025

WKN: A3CYXD | ISIN: US25400Q1058 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
31.03.25
16:35 Uhr
19,000 US-Dollar
-0,830
-4,19 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Firmen im Artikel
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC161,60+0,15 %
TRUMP MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORP19,000-4,19 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.