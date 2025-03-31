|Diamond Sponsor
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - THE Mining Investment Event ("THE Event"), Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, is pleased to announce Glencore Canada as the exclusive Diamond Sponsor. THE Event is also proud to welcome new sponsors, Yukon Mining Alliance, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, CEMI Mercury Group, Lucid Motors, VER.AI and Podcast Minier, to Quebec City, June 3-5, 2025.
"We are delighted to announce that Glencore Canada has become our first ever Diamond Sponsor and the sole sponsor of THE Student Sponsorship Program - now renamed "THE Glencore Student Sponsorship Program." Due to the generosity of Glencore, we will once again sponsor 50 students from across Canada. THE Glencore Student Sponsorship Program will offer a one-of-a-kind exposure for students interested in the mining industry through participation in THE Event, where industry leaders will provide students with an unprecedented opportunity for knowledge exchange, networking, and immersive learning. THE Glencore Student Sponsorship Program is now recognized as one of North America's most comprehensive, fully funded conference initiatives for students," remarked Joanne Jobin, CEO & Founder of THE Event.
"Glencore Canada is proud to support, for a second consecutive year, an exceptional program that allows students to discover the exciting world of the mining industry while making valuable contacts. The development of tomorrow's next generation is at the heart of our priorities. What a pleasure for our teams to build lasting bonds with participants and pass on a passion that will lead them towards a stimulating career, in a key sector of the Canadian economy!" - Sheila Risbud, VP Corporate Affairs Canada, Glencore
Joanne Jobin continued, "We are thrilled to announce 110 international issuers have already confirmed their participation in THE Event 2025. We are proud of the support we have received from international issuers, governments and investment communities as we continue to build a truly unique investor conference experience here in Canada. With new issuers and sponsors joining our ranks daily, we are poised for another remarkable year of growth and expect to be sold out shortly."
THE MINING INVESTMENT EVENT - AGENDA
Centre des congrès de Québec | Quebec Convention Centre
|Mon. June 2
6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|- CAUR Technologies Welcome Event - Badges & Beers; - Loggia, Quebec Convention Centre
- Pre-registration and live entertainment
|DAY I - Tues. June 3
Producers & Royalty Co's
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|- Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings
- 6:30 pm - Midnight - THE Sponsors Gala Networking Coreshack & Casino Event - THE Juneuary Lounge
|DAY II - Wed. June 4
Critical Metals &
Transition Energy
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|- Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings
- 6:00 - 7:30 pm - THE Sponsors Cocktails & Coreshack Networking Event - THE Juneuary Lounge
- 9:00 pm - Midnight - THE AtkinsRéalis After Dark Event - Hilton Ballroom Foyer, 2nd Floor
|DAY III - Thurs. June 5
Explorers & Developers
7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|- Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings
- 4:00 pm - Adieu Cocktails - Loggia, Quebec Convention Centre
THE Event is by invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please go here:
https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca
THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector.
THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.
