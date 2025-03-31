Diamond Sponsor Glencore Canada Special Participant Government of Québec Platinum Sponsors Agnico Eagle, Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Financial Markets Gold Sponsors AtkinsRéalis, IBK Capital Corp, Yukon Mining Alliance, VRIFY Silver Sponsors Atrium Research, CAUR Technologies, Crux Investor, CSE, First Phosphate, Gold Telegraph, Mi3 Financial, Newfoundland & Labrador, PearTree Financial, STIFEL, The Northern Miner, TMX Group Sustainable Sponsor Osisko Gold Royalties Copper Sponsors Alliance Advisors, Brooks & Nelson, Cassels, CDPQ, Centre des congrès de Québec, CEMI, INFOR Financial, ITG, Lucid Motors, Mercury Group, Out of the Box Capital, VER.AI Media & Partners BTV, Canadian Mining Magazine, CEO.CA, Columbus Circle Corporate Relations, Ellis Martin Report, Invercio, Kitco, Mining Discovery, Mining.com, Mining Hub, Mining IR, Newsfile, Podcast Minier, The Prospector, Resource World, PNP Promotions, VID Media Incorporated

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - THE Mining Investment Event ("THE Event"), Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, is pleased to announce Glencore Canada as the exclusive Diamond Sponsor. THE Event is also proud to welcome new sponsors, Yukon Mining Alliance, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, CEMI Mercury Group, Lucid Motors, VER.AI and Podcast Minier, to Quebec City, June 3-5, 2025.

"We are delighted to announce that Glencore Canada has become our first ever Diamond Sponsor and the sole sponsor of THE Student Sponsorship Program - now renamed "THE Glencore Student Sponsorship Program." Due to the generosity of Glencore, we will once again sponsor 50 students from across Canada. THE Glencore Student Sponsorship Program will offer a one-of-a-kind exposure for students interested in the mining industry through participation in THE Event, where industry leaders will provide students with an unprecedented opportunity for knowledge exchange, networking, and immersive learning. THE Glencore Student Sponsorship Program is now recognized as one of North America's most comprehensive, fully funded conference initiatives for students," remarked Joanne Jobin, CEO & Founder of THE Event.

"Glencore Canada is proud to support, for a second consecutive year, an exceptional program that allows students to discover the exciting world of the mining industry while making valuable contacts. The development of tomorrow's next generation is at the heart of our priorities. What a pleasure for our teams to build lasting bonds with participants and pass on a passion that will lead them towards a stimulating career, in a key sector of the Canadian economy!" - Sheila Risbud, VP Corporate Affairs Canada, Glencore

Joanne Jobin continued, "We are thrilled to announce 110 international issuers have already confirmed their participation in THE Event 2025. We are proud of the support we have received from international issuers, governments and investment communities as we continue to build a truly unique investor conference experience here in Canada. With new issuers and sponsors joining our ranks daily, we are poised for another remarkable year of growth and expect to be sold out shortly."

THE Participating Companies

*1x1's only ^^Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge Coreshack Participant ~Industry Invitee/Corp. Dev. 1911 Gold Mining*

TSX-V: AUMB Exiro Minerals Corp.*

Private Resouro Strategic Metals*

TSX-V: RSM. Sayona Mining Ltd.

ASX: SYA; OTCQB: SYAXF Abcourt Mines Inc.*

TSX-V: ABI; OTCQB: ABMBF Exploits Discovery Corp.*

CSE: NFLD; OTCQB: NFLDF Midland Exploration Inc.*

TSX-V: MD Scorpio Gold Corporation*

TSX-V: SGN; OTCQB: SRCRF Abitibi Metals Corp#

CSE: AMQ; OTCQB: AMQFF Firefly Metals Ltd.

ASX: FFM Minéraux Stratégiques Abitibi*

Private Silver One Resources Inc.

TSX-V: SVE, OTCQX: SLVRF Abra Silver Resource Corp.

TXS-V: ABRA; OTCQX: ABBRF Fireweed Metals Corp

TSX-V: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF Mineros S.A.

TSX: MSA Silver X Mining Corp.*

TSX-V: AGX; OTCQB: AGXPF Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM First Mining Gold Corp.

TSX: FF; OTCQX: FFMGF Mines D'or Orbec Inc.^^

TSX-V: BLUE Sirios Resources Inc.*

TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF Altius Minerals Corporation

TSX: ALS First Phosphate Corp.*

CSE: PHOS: OTCQB: FRSPF Nations Royalty Corp.

TSX-V: NRC: OTCQB: NRYCF Spanish Mountain Gold

TSX-V: SPA: OTCQB: SPAZF Amex Exploration Inc.

TSX-V: AMX; OTCQX: AMXEF FPX Nickel Corp.

TSX-V: FPX; OTCQB: FPOCF Niobay Metals Inc.^^#

TSX-V: NBY; OTCQB: NBYCF Standard Uranium Limited*

TSX-V: STND; OTCQB: STTDF Andean Precious Metals

TSX: APM Glencore Canada

LSE: GLEN; JSE: GLN Newfound Gold Corp.

TSX:V-NFG; NYSE-A: NFGC Stillwater Critical Minerals *

TSX-V: PGE; OCTQB: PGEZF Angus Gold Inc~

TSX-V: GUS; OTCQB: ANGVF Gold Royalty Corp.

NYSE: GROY New Gold Inc.

TSX: NGD: NYSE: NGD Strategic Resources Inc.

TSX-V:SR Apollo Silver Corp

TSX-V: APGO; OTCQB: APGOF Golden Cariboo Resources ^^

CSE: GCC; OTCQB: GCCFF Northisle Copper & Gold Inc.

TSX-V: NCX Strikepoint Gold Inc.^^

TSX-V: SKP; OTCQB: STKXF Arizona Metals Corp.

TSX: AMC; OTCQX:AZMCF Grid Metals Corp.^^

TSX-V: GRDM; OTCQB: MSMGF Nuvau Minerals Corp.*

TSX-V: NMC Summit Royalty Corp.*

Private Atha Energy Corp.

TSX-V: SASK; OTCQB: SASKF Harfang Exploration Inc.^^

TSX-V: HAR Opus One Gold Corporation^^

TSX-V: OOR Sun Summit Minerals Corp*

TSX-V: SMN; OTCQB: SMREF Aurania Resources Ltd.*

TSX-V: ARU; OTCQB: AUIAF IAMGOLD Corporation

TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG Orogen Royalties Inc.

TSX-V: OGN; OTCQB: OGNRF Temas Resources Corp*

CSE: TMAS; OTCQB: TMASF Avanti Gold Corp.*

CSE: AGC Juno Corp.*

Private Orvana Minerals Corp.*

TSX:ORV Troilus Gold Corp.

TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF Brunswick Exploration Inc.#

TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

TSX-V: KLD; OTCQX: KLDCF Osisko Development Corp.

TSX-V: ODV; NYSE: ODV Tronic Metals*

Private Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

TSX-V: BNKR; OTCQB: BHLL Kirkland Lake Discoveries*

TSX-V: KLDC Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

TSX: OR; NYSE: OR Unigold Inc.*

TSX-V:UGD: OTCQX: UGDIF Calibre Mining Corp.

TSX: CXB; OCTQX: CXBMF Kuya Silver Corporation*

CSE: KUYA; OTCQB: KUYAF Osisko Metals Incorporated#

TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF US Gold Corp.

NASDAQ: USAU Canterra Minerals Corp*

TSX-V: CTM; OTCQX: CTMCF Latin Metals Inc.^^

TSX-V: LMS; OTCQB: LMSQF Pasofino Gold Corp.*

TSX-V: VEIN Valkea Resources Corp.*

TSX-V: OZ Collective Mining Ltd.

TSX: CNL; NYSE: CNL Lavras Gold Corp.

TSX-V: LGC; OTCQB: LGCFF Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

TSX:PMET; ASX:PMT; OTCQX:PMETF Vior Inc.

TSX-V: VIO; OTCQB: VIORF CUPANI Metals Corporation*

CSE: CUPA Li-FT Power Ltd.

TSX-V:LIFT: OTCQX:LIFFF Peloton Minerals Corporation*

CSE: PMC; OTCQB: PMCCF Vizsla Silver Corp.

TSX-V: VZLA; NYSE: VZLA Cygnus Metals Limited

TSX-V: CYG; OTCQB: CYGGF Lithium Royalty Corp.

TSX: LIRC Pinnacle Gold and Silver Corp.^^

TSX-V: PINN Wallbridge Mining Company

TSX: WM; OTCQB: WLBMF Dolly Varden Silver Corp

TSX-V: DV; OTCQX: DOLLF Magna Mining Inc.

TSX-V: NICU; OTCQB: MGMNF Power Metallic Mines Inc.

TSX-V: PNPN; OTCQB:PNPNF Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.#

TSX: WDO; OTCQX: WDOFF Dryden Gold Corp.*

TSX-V: DRY; OCTQB: DRYGF Major Drilling Group Int'l.*

TSX: MDI Probe Gold Inc.

TSX: PRB; OTCQB: PROBF West Red Lake Gold Mines

TSX-V: WRLG; OTCQB: WRLGF Dynasty Gold Corp*#

TSX-V: DYG Mandalay Resources Corp

TSX:MND; OTCQB: MNDJF Q2 Metals Corp.#

TSX-V:QTWO; OTCQB:QUEXF Wheaton Precious Metals TSX:WPM; NYSE:WPM E2Gold Inc.^^

TSX-V: ETU; OTCQB ETUGF Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

TSX:-V: MGM; OTCQB: MGMLF Quimbaya Gold Inc. ^^

CSE: QIM; OTCQB; QIMFG XXIX Metal Corp.*

TSX:V: XXIX; OTCQB: QCCUF Emperor Metals Inc. ^^

CSE: AUOZ; OTCQB: EMAUF Maritime Resources Corp.

TSX-V: MAE Radisson Mining Resources

TSX-V: RDS; OTCQB: RMRDF Yukon Metals Corp.*

CSE: YMC: OTCQB: YMMCF Equity Metals Corporation*

TSX-V: EQTY; OTCQB: EQMEF Max Resource Corp.

TSX-V: MAX Red Pine Exploration*

TSX-V: RPX: OTCQB: RDEXF



THE MINING INVESTMENT EVENT - AGENDA

Centre des congrès de Québec | Quebec Convention Centre

Mon. June 2

6:00 pm - 9:00 pm - CAUR Technologies Welcome Event - Badges & Beers; - Loggia, Quebec Convention Centre

- Pre-registration and live entertainment DAY I - Tues. June 3

Producers & Royalty Co's

7:00 am - 5:00 pm - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings

- 6:30 pm - Midnight - THE Sponsors Gala Networking Coreshack & Casino Event - THE Juneuary Lounge DAY II - Wed. June 4

Critical Metals &

Transition Energy

7:00 am - 5:00 pm - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings

- 6:00 - 7:30 pm - THE Sponsors Cocktails & Coreshack Networking Event - THE Juneuary Lounge

- 9:00 pm - Midnight - THE AtkinsRéalis After Dark Event - Hilton Ballroom Foyer, 2nd Floor DAY III - Thurs. June 5

Explorers & Developers

7:00 am - 4:00 pm - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings

- 4:00 pm - Adieu Cocktails - Loggia, Quebec Convention Centre

THE Event is by invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please go here:

https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector.

THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

