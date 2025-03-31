DJ Preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2024

Solidcore Resources plc ("Solidcore" or the "Company") announces strong preliminary financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024.

"In 2024, our stable operational performance and favourable gold prices drove robust financial results. We met our production and cost guidance as well as launched our ambitious long-term investment program. 2025 should see continued ramp-up in our investments, particularly with the start of the active construction of Ertis POX and Green Power Project at Varvara", said Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Solidcore Resources plc, commenting on the results.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The discussion below covers the results of continuing operations, excluding those from the discontinued Russian segment of our business, which was sold in March 2024 and is categorised as a discontinued operation in the accompanying financial statements. The comparatives are restated in the same way. As required by IFRS 5, cash flows include amounts of discontinued operations unless otherwise stated.

-- In 2024, revenue increased by 49% to USUSD 1,328 million. Average realised gold price surged by 23% againstthe backdrop of the corresponding market dynamics. Gold equivalent (GE) production was largely stable year-on-year(y-o-y) at 490 Koz, while GE sales increased by 22% y-o-y to 566 Koz as in H1 the Company managed to unwindsignificant volumes of Kyzyl concentrate stockpiles.

-- The Company's Total Cash Costs (TCC)[1] were USUSD 971/GE oz within USUSD 900-1,000/GE oz guidance, up 8%y-o-y. The increase was driven by domestic inflation and price-driven higher mining tax, partly offset by the KZT(Kazakhstani tenge) devaluation and inventory sales.

-- All-in Sustaining Cash Costs (AISC)1 amounted to USUSD 1,298/GE oz, within the USUSD 1,250-1,350/GE ozguidance. A 3% y-o-y increase was driven by the same factors as TCC, though the Company recorded a decrease insustaining CAPEX per ounce.

-- Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 62% to USUSD 712 million, driven by revenue growth that more than offset arise in costs. The adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 54% (2023: 49%).

-- Underlying net earnings1 grew to USUSD 499 million (2023: USUSD 151 million), while net earnings[2] were USUSD533 million (2023: USUSD 272 million including USUSD 170 million forex gains).

-- Net operating cash inflow from continuing operations increased fivefold to USUSD 650 million (2023: USUSD 126million).

-- Capital expenditure (CAPEX) from continuing operations was up 44% to USUSD 208 million[3], 8% below theoriginal guidance of USUSD 225 million, mostly due to delayed purchases at Ertis POX.

-- The Company generated positive free cash flow1 from continuing operations of USUSD 435 million, asignificant improvement from negative USUSD 3 million in 2023. Of this, USUSD 178 million was strategically allocatedto M&A and growth investments in H2, namely the acquisition of Syrymbet and an investment loan to Bai Tau Minerals.

-- In March 2024, the Company completed the sale of its Russian business by way of disposal of 100% of theJSC Polymetal share capital to JSC Mangazeya Plus. As a result, the Company deconsolidated USUSD 2.20 billion ofexternal net debt, settled USUSD 1.04 billion of its intragroup liabilities net of tax and received after-tax cashproceeds of USUSD 300 million, comprising cash consideration of USUSD 50 million and intercompany dividends retained bythe Company amounting to USUSD 250 million.

DEBT AND DIVIDEND

-- No dividend will be proposed for the full year 2024. In 2024, the Board of Directors suspended dividendpayments until the Company achieves its medium-term growth targets and launches Ertis POX. This decision reflectsthe Company's commitment to prioritising long-term value creation through reinvestment in key strategicinitiatives. Future dividend distributions will be considered in alignment with the Company's financialperformance, liquidity position, and growth trajectory.

-- The Company's net cash[4] position was USUSD 374 million as of year-end versus USUSD 174 million net debt oncontinuing operations at previous year-end, or USUSD 2,383 million net debt including discontinued operations.

-- Gross debt was USUSD 322 million as of year-end, of which USUSD 179 million is scheduled to mature in 2025.The Company remains focused on proactive debt management and is considering various refinancing opportunities. InFebruary 2025, the Company secured a USUSD 60 million 7-year loan from Bank CenterCredit to finance the constructionof renewable energy projects and signed a new USUSD 100 million revolving credit facility with the EurasianDevelopment Bank.

2025 OUTLOOK

-- In FY 2025, the Company expects to deliver 470 Koz of GE output. The expected y-o-y decrease is driven bythe planned grade and recovery declines at both Kyzyl and Varvara operations.

-- At Kyzyl, concentrate delivery delays to the Amursk POX, resulting from operational challenges linked tothe impact of international sanctions against Russia, are expected to negatively impact revenue in Q1. These delayshave led to the accumulation of concentrate stockpiles in January-February in the amount of 57 Koz of metalcontained and the deferral of associated sales.

-- Costs are estimated to be in the ranges of USUSD 1,000-1,100/GE oz for TCC and USUSD 1,350-1,450/GE oz forAISC[5]. A y-o-y increase is expected mostly due to the grade and recovery decrease, and persisting domesticinflation, which will offset expected positive effects from the KZT devaluation. The estimate remains contingent onthe KZT/USUSD exchange rate, which has a significant effect on the Company's local currency denominated operatingcosts.

-- Capital expenditures are expected to reach USUSD 300 million. The y-o-y increase will be driven byconstruction of the Ertis POX (USUSD 160 million in 2025) and solar and gas power stations at Varvara. SustainingCAPEX will be represented by further expansion of a tailings storage facility (TSF) at Kyzyl, fleet replacement atKomar, exploration at the Elevator deposit (Varvara hub), and construction of a fire-assay laboratory in Karaganda,Kazakhstan.

-- With the start of the full-scale construction of Ertis POX, the Company is entering an intensiveinvestment phase, committing over USUSD 1 billion in development CAPEX over the next five years. The funding willrepresent a mix of the Company's cash flow and new financing.

-- The Company is also progressing the Syrymbet tin project, with initial investments scheduled to begin in2026. The current mid-term capital expenditure forecast does not yet reflect the next phase of CAPEX for Syrymbet,which remains subject to Board review.

Financial highlights[6] 2024 2023[7] Change 2023[8] Continuing Continuing and discontinued operations operations Revenue, USUSDm 1,328 893 +49% 3,025 Total cash cost[9], USUSD/GE oz 971 903 +8% 861 All-in sustaining cash cost4, USUSD/GE oz 1,298 1,263 +3% 1,276 Adjusted EBITDA4, USUSDm 712 440 +62% 1,458 Average realised gold price[10], USUSD/oz 2,409 1,953 +23% 1,929 Net earnings, USUSDm 533 272 +96% 528 Underlying net earnings4, USUSDm 499 151 +230% 615 Return on Assets4, % 28% N/A[11] N/A 17% Return on Equity (underlying)4, % 28% N/A6 N/A 15% Basic earnings per share, USUSD 1.13 0.57 +98% 1.11 Underlying EPS4, USUSD 1.05 0.32 +228% 1.30 Net (cash)/debt4, USUSDm (374) 174 N/M[12] 2,383 Net (cash) or debt / Adjusted EBITDA (0.53) 0.40 N/M7 1.64 CASH FLOW DISCLOSURE1 2024 20232 Change Cash flows from continuing operations Net operating cash flow, USUSDm 650 126 +417% Capital expenditure, USUSDm 208 144 +44% Free cash flow4, USUSDm 435 (3) N/M Free cash flow post-M&A4, USUSDm 548 (17) N/M Cash flows, total on continuing and discontinued operations Free cash flow4, USUSDm 532 (101) N/M Net cash outflow on disposal of Russian business, USUSDm (215) - N/A Free cash flow post-M&A4, USUSDm 64 (131) N/M

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS[13]

-- For the third consecutive year, there were no lost time injuries recorded among the Company's employeesand contractors within continuing operations. Accordingly, days lost due to work-related injuries (DIS) remained atzero.

-- Gold equivalent output at continuing operations was largely stable y-o-y at 490 Koz and 3% above theoriginal production guidance of 475 Koz. In 2023, the Company produced 1.7 Moz of GE, including 1.2 Moz fromRussian assets sold in March 2024.

-- In 2024, the construction of Ertis POX was formally approved by the Board and the Company achievedsignificant milestones in advancing the project. It remains on track with the delivery of the autoclave and thecommencement of full-scale construction proceeding as planned.

2024 2023 Change Production, GE Koz[14] 490 486 +1% Kyzyl 320 316 +1% Varvara 170 169 +0% Safety LTIFR[15] 0 0 - DIS2 0 0 - Fatalities Employees 0 0 - Contractors 0 0 -

