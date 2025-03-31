Anzeige
Montag, 31.03.2025

WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Frankfurt
31.03.25
08:19 Uhr
0,026 Euro
+0,001
+4,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
31.03.2025 16:39 Uhr
142 Leser
Coinsilium Group Limited: Correction to Directors Holding and Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Correction to Directors Holding and Total Voting Rights 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Correction to Directors Holding and Total Voting Rights 
31-March-2025 / 15:07 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Correction to Directors Holding and Total Voting Rights 
 
Further to the announcement on 11 March 2025, the Company notes a miscalculation of 400 ordinary Shares relating to 
Executive Chairman, Malcolm Palle's holding. Malcom Palle's beneficial interest is 15,309,234 ordinary shares, instead 
of the stated 15,309,634 ordinary shares in the original announcement. 
 
Total Voting Rights 
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Coinsilium hereby announces 
that it has 226,555,900 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to 
one vote. 
 
The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. 
 
The figure of 226,555,900 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the 
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their 
interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency 
Rules. 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
Enquiries: 
Coinsilium Group Limited             +350 2000 8223 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman        +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive           www.coinsilium.com 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
(Aquis Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker)  +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
 
SI Capital Limited 
Nick Emerson (Broker)              +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
 
Oberon Capital (Joint Broker)          +44 (0) 203 179 5300 
Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock

Notes to Editor: About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor, and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2025, the Company launched Forza Gibraltar Limited, its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary focused on holding Bitcoin and deploying digital asset strategies. In addition to acting as a Bitcoin treasury vehicle, Forza will also utilise stablecoins to generate yield, with the objective of enhancing the productivity of its Bitcoin holdings. Forza also promotes the broader adoption of digital assets, with a particular emphasis on Bitcoin.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For more information, visit: https://www.coinsilium.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  380717 
EQS News ID:  2109332 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2109332&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2025 10:08 ET (14:08 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
