Vitrolife AB (publ): The Vitrolife Group introduces changes to the executive management team and strengthens focus on innovation

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To further drive the execution of the Vitrolife Group corporate strategy, the company is evolving the executive management team and introducing a SVP Innovation role to accelerate the pace and output of innovation.

Rickard Ericsson, formerly SVP Consumables and prior to that SVP Sales & Marketing, is appointed SVP Innovation, effective immediately. Rickard has been with the company for over ten years and has a deep understanding of the reproductive-health market, the evolving trends and customer needs. In this role, he will oversee R&D, Strategy & Sustainability, Portfolio Lifecycle Management and Market Access.

The Executive Management Team (EMT) will be comprised of CEO Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, Acting CFO Helena Wennerström, COO Ermanno Sironi, SVP Innovation Rickard Ericsson, SVP Sales & Marketing Olivia Natens and CHRO Jessica Jonasson. The EMT will focus on ensuring that the company continues to execute the corporate strategy and advance the company's mission to be the leading global partner in reproductive health, striving for better treatment outcomes for patients.

These organisational changes do not materially affect our financial reporting structure. Our reporting segments will continue to be the regions: EMEA, Americas and APAC. The business areas will be reported as product groups: Consumables, Technologies and Genetics.

Gothenburg, 31 March 2025

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 31-03-2025 11:30 CET.

Contact:

Amelie Wilson, Investor Relations, [email protected]

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/the-vitrolife-group-introduces-changes-to-the-executive-management-team-and-strengthens-focus-on-inn,c4124631

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/4124631/3355260.pdf The Vitrolife Group introduces changes to the executive management team and strengthens focus on innovation

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)