Vitrolife AB: Interim report Q3, 2025: Strong growth in Americas

Third quarter

Sales of SEK 835 (867) million, 3% growth in local currencies and a 4% decrease in SEK, due to a significant currency impact of -7%. Organic growth in local currencies excluding discontinued business* was 5%.

Sales per region, in local currencies, were -2% in EMEA, +4% excluding discontinued business, +11% in Americas and +1% in APAC.

Sales per product group, in local currencies excluding discontinued business, were +7 in Consumables, +8% in Technologies and +3% in Genetics.

Sales per product group, in local currencies, were +4% in Consumables, +8% in Technologies and 0% in Genetics.

Gross margin increased to 58.9% (58.6), explained by a favourable product mix despite negative currency impact.

Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 253 (289) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 30.3% (33.4), impacted by negative currency effect.

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 255 (206) million.

Net income amounted to SEK 102 (116) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.75 (0.85).

First nine months

Sales of SEK 2,548 (2,650) million, 1% growth in local currencies and a 4% decrease in SEK, due to a significant currency impact of -5%. Organic growth in local currencies excluding discontinued business was 4%.

Sales per region, in local currencies, were +1% in EMEA, +8% excluding discontinued business, +8% in Americas and -5% in APAC.

Sales per product group, in local currencies excluding discontinued business, were +7% in Consumables, -1% in Technologies and +3% in Genetics.

Sales per product group, in local currencies, were +4% in Consumables, -2% in Technologies and +1% in Genetics.

Gross margin decreased to 58.1% (58.6) negatively impacted by currency.

Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 753 (888) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 29.5% (33.5), significantly impacted by negative currency effect.

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 475 (640) million.

Net income amounted to SEK 301 (375) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 2.23 (2.76).

