Vitrolife AB: Fourth quarter and full year report 2025

Fourth quarter

• Sales of SEK 891 (959) million, organic growth in local currencies excluding discontinued business* were 6%, 3% growth in local currencies and 7% decrease in SEK, due to a significant currency impact of -10%.

• Sales per region, in local currencies, were -1% in EMEA excluding discontinued business, +9% in Americas and +10% in APAC.

• Sales per product group, in local currencies excluding discontinued business, were +10% in Consumables, +6% in Technologies and +1% in Genetics.

• Gross margin decreased to 58.0% (61.1). Gross margin excluding restructuring costs was 58.6% (61.1).

• Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 196 (337) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 22.0% (35.1). EBITDA excluding restructuring costs amounted to SEK 251 (337) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 28.2% (35.1) impacted by negative currency effect.

• Restructuring costs of SEK 55 million whereof SEK 6 million in COGS and SEK 49 million in operating expenses.

• An impairment charge of SEK 5,357 million was reported as other operating expenses.

• Net income amounted to SEK -5,314 (139) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK -39.24 (1.02). Net income excluding the impairment charge and restructuring costs amounted to SEK 89 million (139), resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.66 (1.02).

• Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 160 (268) million.

Full year

• Sales of SEK 3,440 (3,609) million, organic growth in local currencies excluding discontinued business was 4%, 2% growth in local currencies and 5% decrease in SEK, due to a significant currency impact of -6%.

• Sales per region, in local currencies, were +5% in EMEA excluding discontinued business, +8% in Americas and -1% in APAC.

• Sales per product group, in local currencies excluding discontinued business, were +8% in Consumables, +1% in Technologies and +3% in Genetics.

• Gross margin decreased to 58.1% (59.3). Gross margin excluding restructuring costs was 58.2% (59.3).

• Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 949 (1,225) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 27.6% (34.0). EBITDA excluding restructuring costs amounted to SEK 1,004 (1,225) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 29.2% (34.0) significantly impacted by negative currency effect.

• Restructuring costs of SEK 55 million whereof SEK 6 million in COGS and SEK 49 million in operating expenses.

• An impairment charge of SEK 5,357 million was reported as other operating expenses.

• Net income amounted to SEK -5,013 (514) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK -37.01 (3.78). Net income excluding the impairment charge and restructuring costs amounted to SEK 390 million (514), resulting in earnings per share of SEK 2.89 (3.78).

• Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 635 (907) million.

Dividend

• The Board to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 149 (149) million, corresponding to SEK 1.10 (1.10) per share.



* Discontinued business refers to discontinued activities in certain markets in EMEA.

Gothenburg, February 3, 2026

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO

This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 03-02-2026 08:00 CET.

Contact:

Amelie Wilson, Investor relations, external corporate communications and executive support, awilson@vitrolife.com

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Vitrolife Group is a global provider of medical devices and genetic testing solutions. Our vision is to enable people to fulfil the dream of having a healthy baby. Our mission is to be the leading global partner in reproductive health, striving for better treatment outcomes for patients. With 1,150 employees worldwide and headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, our products and services are available in over 125 countries through our direct presence and a network of distributors. Vitrolife AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



Vitrolife AB (publ), Box 9080, SE-400 92 Gothenburg, Sweden. Corporate identity number 556354-3452. Tel: +46 31 721 80 00. E-mail: info@vitrolife.com. Website: www.vitrolifegroup.com.

