WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in crypto markets remain weak as markets gear for President Donald Trump's new tariffs, set to be unveiled on April 2. Overall crypto market capitalization edged up to $2.67 trillion as the Trump administration plans to impose levies and tariffs to manage trade with its partners.The crypto market moves come amidst safe haven demand lifting gold 1.1 percent overnight to $3,147.04 per troy ounce and the six-currency Dollar Index increasing 0.18 percent overnight to $104.23.Bitcoin added 0.8 percent overnight to trade at $83,286.15, around 24 percent below its peak. The leading cryptocurrency had touched a high of $83,132.98 and a low of $81,293.89 in the past 24 hours.Ethereum added 1.3 percent overnight to trade at $1,829.87 limiting weekly losses to 12.5 percent. The leading altcoin had touched a high of $1,843 and a low of $1,769 in the past 24 hours.Bearish sentiment towards cryptocurrencies reverberated in the ETF markets also. Outflows from Bitcoin-based ETF products in the U.S. recorded $93 million on Friday. Ethereum-based ETF products however witnessed inflows of $5 million.4th ranked XRP is currently trading at $2.10 which is 45 percent below the all-time high of $3.8419 touched in January 2018. The payments-oriented cryptocurrency touched a high of $2.1681 and a low of $2.0272 in the past 24 hours.5th ranked BNB edged down 0.12 percent overnight at its current trading price of $601.15. BNB is currently trading 24 percent below the all-time high touched on December 4, 2024.The price of 6th ranked Solana jumped 2.2 percent overnight. With weekly losses of 12.6 percent, Solana is currently trading at $126.40, around 57 percent below its record high on November 23, 2024.8th ranked Dogecoin plunged 4.6 percent overnight to trade at $0.1618. Having lost 8.3 percent in the past week, DOGE is trading 78 percent below the previous peak scaled in May 2021.9th ranked Cardano also dropped 5.1 percent overnight to trade at $0.6383. Cardano is currently trading 79 percent below the record high touched in September 2021.10th ranked TRON gained 2.2 percent overnight to trade at $0.2349. TRX has added 2.8 percent in the past week. The trading price is 47 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high recorded on December 4, 2024.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX