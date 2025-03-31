Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
Tradegate
31.03.25
16:41 Uhr
0,700 Euro
-0,019
-2,64 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6820,70818:34
0,6810,69618:36
ACCESS Newswire
31.03.2025 17:26 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2025 / Ecora (LSE/TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) has received notification of the following transactions by Marc Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Webb, Non-Executive Chairman and Graeme Dacomb, Non-Executive Director.

On 27 March 2025, Mr. Bishop Lafleche acquired 100,000 Shares at an average approximate price of £0.61 per share.

On 27 March 2025, Mr. Flynn acquired 16,287 Shares at an average approximate price of £0.612 per share. In addition, Miss Emily Flynn and Miss Charlotte Flynn, Persons Closely Associated ("PCA") with Mr. Flynn acquired 6,081 Shares at an average approximate price of £0.604 per Share and 4,520 Shares at an average approximate price of £0.608 respectively. In total Mr. Flynn and his PCAs acquired 26,888 Shares.

On 28 March 2025, Mr. Dacomb acquired 20,000 Shares at an average approximate price of £0.606 per share.

On 31 March 2025, Mr. Webb acquired 25,000 Shares at an average approximate price of £0.574 per share.

These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Mr. Marc Bishop Lafleche

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Ecora Resources PLC

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.61

50,000

£0.61

50,000

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price

See above

Date of the transaction

27 March 2025

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Mr. Kevin Flynn

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Ecora Resources PLC

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.612

16,287

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price

See above

Date of the transaction

27 March 2025

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Miss Emily Flynn

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Person closely associated with Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Ecora Resources PLC

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.604

6,081

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price

See above

Date of the transaction

27 March 2025

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Miss Charlotte Flynn

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Person closely associated with Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Ecora Resources PLC

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.6084

4,520

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price

See above

Date of the transaction

27 March 2025

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Mr. Graeme Dacomb

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Non-Executive Director of Ecora Resources PLC

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Ecora Resources PLC

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.60567

20,000

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price

See above

Date of the transaction

28 March 2025

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Mr. Andrew Webb

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Non-Executive Chairman of Ecora Resources PLC

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Ecora Resources PLC

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.574

25,000

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price

See above

Date of the transaction

31 March 2025

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

FTI Consulting

+44(0) 20 3727 1000

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.