Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2025 / Ecora (LSE/TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) has received notification of the following transactions by Marc Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Webb, Non-Executive Chairman and Graeme Dacomb, Non-Executive Director.
On 27 March 2025, Mr. Bishop Lafleche acquired 100,000 Shares at an average approximate price of £0.61 per share.
On 27 March 2025, Mr. Flynn acquired 16,287 Shares at an average approximate price of £0.612 per share. In addition, Miss Emily Flynn and Miss Charlotte Flynn, Persons Closely Associated ("PCA") with Mr. Flynn acquired 6,081 Shares at an average approximate price of £0.604 per Share and 4,520 Shares at an average approximate price of £0.608 respectively. In total Mr. Flynn and his PCAs acquired 26,888 Shares.
On 28 March 2025, Mr. Dacomb acquired 20,000 Shares at an average approximate price of £0.606 per share.
On 31 March 2025, Mr. Webb acquired 25,000 Shares at an average approximate price of £0.574 per share.
These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.
Director Share Dealings - Further information
In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Mr. Marc Bishop Lafleche
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Ecora Resources PLC
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
Financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Aggregated information
See above
Date of the transaction
27 March 2025
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Mr. Kevin Flynn
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Ecora Resources PLC
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
Financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Aggregated information
See above
Date of the transaction
27 March 2025
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Miss Emily Flynn
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Person closely associated with Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Ecora Resources PLC
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
Financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Aggregated information
See above
Date of the transaction
27 March 2025
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Miss Charlotte Flynn
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Person closely associated with Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Ecora Resources PLC
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
Financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Aggregated information
See above
Date of the transaction
27 March 2025
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Mr. Graeme Dacomb
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Non-Executive Director of Ecora Resources PLC
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Ecora Resources PLC
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
Financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Aggregated information
See above
Date of the transaction
28 March 2025
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Mr. Andrew Webb
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Non-Executive Chairman of Ecora Resources PLC
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Ecora Resources PLC
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
Financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Aggregated information
See above
Date of the transaction
31 March 2025
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
