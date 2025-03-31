Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

Ecora (LSE/TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) has received notification of the following transactions by Marc Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Webb, Non-Executive Chairman and Graeme Dacomb, Non-Executive Director.

On 27 March 2025, Mr. Bishop Lafleche acquired 100,000 Shares at an average approximate price of £0.61 per share.

On 27 March 2025, Mr. Flynn acquired 16,287 Shares at an average approximate price of £0.612 per share. In addition, Miss Emily Flynn and Miss Charlotte Flynn, Persons Closely Associated ("PCA") with Mr. Flynn acquired 6,081 Shares at an average approximate price of £0.604 per Share and 4,520 Shares at an average approximate price of £0.608 respectively. In total Mr. Flynn and his PCAs acquired 26,888 Shares.

On 28 March 2025, Mr. Dacomb acquired 20,000 Shares at an average approximate price of £0.606 per share.

On 31 March 2025, Mr. Webb acquired 25,000 Shares at an average approximate price of £0.574 per share.

These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Mr. Marc Bishop Lafleche Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Ecora Resources PLC LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.61 50,000 £0.61 50,000 Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price See above Date of the transaction 27 March 2025 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Mr. Kevin Flynn Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Ecora Resources PLC LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.612 16,287 Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price See above Date of the transaction 27 March 2025 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Miss Emily Flynn Reason for the notification Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Ecora Resources PLC LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.604 6,081 Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price See above Date of the transaction 27 March 2025 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Miss Charlotte Flynn Reason for the notification Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Ecora Resources PLC LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.6084 4,520 Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price See above Date of the transaction 27 March 2025 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Mr. Graeme Dacomb Reason for the notification Position/status Non-Executive Director of Ecora Resources PLC Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Ecora Resources PLC LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.60567 20,000 Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price See above Date of the transaction 28 March 2025 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Mr. Andrew Webb Reason for the notification Position/status Non-Executive Chairman of Ecora Resources PLC Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Ecora Resources PLC LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.574 25,000 Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price See above Date of the transaction 31 March 2025 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Ecora Resources PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Jason Gray - Company Secretary Website: www.ecora-resources.com

