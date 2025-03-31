Ecora Resources PLC Announces Notification of Transactions by Directors

Notification of transactions by Directors, Transfer of Treasury Shares and Total Voting Rights

Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) announces that on 27 March 2025 the Company transferred 436,733 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") out of treasury (the "Transfer"), to satisfy exercises of options by a number of employees, including Marc Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer and Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Bishop Lafleche and Mr. Flynn exercised 63,542 and 90,547 nil cost option awards (the "Awards") granted under the Company's Long Term Inventive Plan ("LTIP") on 27 March 2025, respectively. The Awards vested on 24 February 2025, following the assessment of the performance conditions which are disclosed in the 2024 Remuneration Report on pages 117 and 118 of the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts, available on the Company's website www.ecora-resources.com. Subsequently, Mr. Bishop Lafleche and Mr. Flynn sold 29,985 and 42,728 Shares, respectively, at an average approximate price of £0.599 per Share, to satisfy income tax associated with the Awards.

On 27 March 2025 awards of Shares were made under the Company's LTIP at nil cost, with Mr. Bishop Lafleche granted 1,319,818 Awards and Mr. Flynn granted 804,135 Awards as detailed below. A share price of £0.6431, being the 5-day volume weighted average price before grant as approved by the Company's Remuneration Committee, has been used to determine the number of Shares awarded.

The LTIP provides Directors with Shares awarded on a conditional basis as determined by the Remuneration Committee. These awards will vest in March 2028, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions linked to total shareholder return, portfolio contribution and adjusted earnings per share as detailed on page 112 of the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts. Any vested Shares will then be subject to a further holding period of two years and will be released in March 2030.

Total Voting Rights

Following the above Transfer, the Company's issued capital consisted of 261,732,553 Shares, of which 12,697,887 Shares were held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 249,034,666. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Mr. Marc Bishop Lafleche Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Ecora Resources PLC LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 Nature of the transaction Exercise of options and sale of shares. Award of Shares under the terms of the Ecora Resources PLC Long-Term Incentive Plan 2021. Subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, the award will vest in March 2028; the Shares will then be subject to a further holding period of two years and will be released in March 2030. Price(s) and volume(s) Exercise of options - 27 March 2025 Price(s) Volume(s) Nil (exercise of options) 63,542 Sale of shares - 27 March 2025 Price(s) Volume(s) £0.5994 29,985 Grant of shares - 27 March 2025 Price(s) Volume(s) Nil (grant of options) 1,319,818 Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price See above Date of the transaction 27 March 2025 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Mr. Kevin Flynn Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Ecora Resources PLC LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 Nature of the transaction Exercise of options and sale of shares Award of Shares under the terms of the Ecora Resources PLC Long-Term Incentive Plan 2021. Subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, the award will vest in March 2028; the Shares will then be subject to a further holding period of two years and will be released in March 2030. Price(s) and volume(s) Exercise of options Price(s) Volume(s) Nil (exercise of options) 90,547 Sale of shares Price(s) Volume(s) £0.5994 42,728 Grant of shares Price(s) Volume(s) Nil (grant of options) 804,135 Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price See above Date of the transaction 27 March 2025 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Jason Gray - Company Secretary Website: www.ecora-resources.com FTI Consulting +44(0) 20 3727 1000 Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

