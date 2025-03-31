Starbreeze AB: Adolf Kristjansson appointed as new CEO of Starbreeze

The board of directors of Starbreeze AB has appointed Adolf Kristjansson as new CEO. Adolf will assume his position on April 1st, 2025. He replaces the current interim CEO, Mats Juhl, who will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer of Starbreeze.

Adolf Kristjansson has spent over two decades in the gaming industry, and has held roles working with some of the world's most renowned gaming IPs, including FIFA, Battlefield, Apex, and Star Wars. During his tenure at Electronic Arts, he served as International Commercial Senior Director, Global Head of Digital, and Global Strategic Franchise Director. Adolf holds a degree of Master of Business Administration Finance.

"I join Starbreeze with great enthusiasm for the company's current and future projects, not the least the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons title. I look forward to continuing the work of expanding the PAYDAY franchise further and building Starbreeze into a true multi-title studio. Most of all, I look forward to working closely with our talented teams and engaging with our passionate player community as we build the next chapter of Starbreeze together", says Adolf Kristjansson, incoming CEO of Starbreeze.

"On behalf of the board I want to welcome Adolf to Starbreeze and I look forward to a long and fruitful cooperation. I also want to take the opportunity to thank Mats Juhl for his great contribution during his period as interim CEO.", says Jürgen Goeldner, Chairman of the Board, Starbreeze AB.

