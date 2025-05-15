Starbreeze AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting in Starbreeze on 15 May 2025

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN 15 May 2025 - At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in Starbreeze AB (publ) which was held today on 15 May 2025, the following principal resolutions were passed. For complete information about all resolutions at the AGM, please see the Company's website https://corporate.starbreeze.com/en/governance/annual-general-meeting/annual-general-meeting-2025/.

Annual accounts and discharge from liability

The AGM adopted the income statement and balance sheet for the parent company and the group and granted the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO discharge from liability for the financial year of 2024.

Dividend

The AGM resolved that no dividend be distributed for the financial year 2024.

Election of directors, Chairman of the Board and auditor

The AGM re-elected Jürgen Goeldner and elected Michael Hjorth, Stefano Salbe and Cecilia Tosting as ordinary Board members. Jürgen Goeldner was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Further, the AGM re-elected the authorized public accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditor, with Aleksander Lyckow continuing as auditor in charge.

Directors' fees and remuneration to the auditor

The AGM resolved that remuneration to the Board of Directors for the period until the Annual General Meeting in 2026 shall be paid with SEK 750,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 280,000 to each of the Board members. No remuneration shall be paid to Stefano Salbe, who is a full-time employee of the majority shareholder Digital Bros. A fee of SEK 175,000 shall be paid to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and SEK 65,000 shall be paid to the other members. A fee of SEK 50,000 shall be paid the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 40,000 to the other members.

In addition, a special fee framework shall be created to enable additional committee work, for the Board of Director's and management's in-depth strategy development, provided that the Board of Directors resolves to establish such an additional committee (preliminarily named Strategy Committee). In the event that the Board of Directors establishes such a committee, additional remuneration shall be paid to such Board members who are part of and fully participate in such committee work, up to a total framework of SEK 150,000 on an annual basis. Unless the Board of Directors unanimously agrees on a different distribution, the fee shall be distributed equally among the members of the Board of Directors who participate fully in such committee work.

The AGM resolved that the remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Approval of Remuneration Report

The AGM approved the Board of Directors' report regarding remuneration pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

Authorization for the Board of Directors to decide to issue equity instruments

The AGM resolved to not approve the Board of Directors' proposal for an authorization to issue equity instruments.

