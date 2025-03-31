RISMA Systems A/S: RISMA releases annual report for 2024 with ARR growth of 24%

Company Announcement No. 2-2025

Copenhagen, March 31, 2025

RISMA Systems A/S closes 2024 with an Annual Recurring Revenue at 42.0 MDKK equivalent to a growth of 24% from 33.8 MDKK end of 2023

Key figurs full year 2024

Annual recurring revenue increased by 8.2 MDKK equivalent to 24% increase and ended at 42.0 MDKK for 2024 from 33.8 MDKK in 2023.

Net revenue retention rate ended at 101% in 2024 compared to 107% in 2023.

Gross profit increased by 53% to 28.0 MDKK in 2024 from 18.3 MDKK in 2023.

EBITDA ended at -4.2 MDKK in 2024 compared to -7.0 MDKK in 2023

Guidance for 2025 (inside information)

RISMAs growth in 2025 will be impacted by EU's proposal to ease the burden on European companies when it comes to reporting on sustainability (CSRD). RISMA has other sustainability solutions than CSRD, which will mitigate some of the impact. RISMA expects ARR end of 2025 to be between 49 to 52 MDKK, corresponding to a growth between 17 and 24%. EBITDA is expected to be between -3 and +1 MDKK.

Business update

We still see a market that is moving from focusing on compliance to focus on GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance). RISMA has prepared for this change for more than 10 years. Developing a full GRC platform has been a huge task, but we believe we have all relevant aspects in place by the end of 2025. We believe we have the most complete GRC-platform in Scandinavia.

From Q2 2024 until end of Q1 2025 focus has been on strengthening the commercial organization, in Sales as well as Customer Success. With the new commercial team in place RISMA will, going forward, have much more resources for lead generation both from existing customers, through partners and in traditional outreach to prospects. The partners in Denmark and Norway are continuously becoming more committed to RISMA, which matters when it comes to lead generation. Furthermore, RISMA will have much more sales resources to deal with the incoming leads.

Going forward, RISMA is commercially at another level. As a result, we expect to see an increase in new sales as well as upsell as from H2, especially Q4, despite very strong competition in especially Denmark.

ARR growth in H1 will be heavily impacted by EUs proposal to decrease the ESG reporting requirements (CSRD), but we expect churn to decrease as from H2 2025.

Further Information

Lars Nybro Munksgaard, CEO & Founder

Mobile (+45) 31 48 11 00

e-mail: lnm@rismasystems.com

RISMA Systems A/S

Ejby Industrivej 34-38, 2600 Glostrup, Denmark

Certified Advisor

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille F. Andersen

Head of Advisory

Phone: +45 30 93 18 87

E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

Bredgade 23B 2., 1260 Copenhagen C, Denmark

About Risma Systems A/S

RISMA is a leading SaaS company helping organizations structure, handle, and document their efforts across the business-critical areas of Governance, Risk, and Compliance. RISMA's unique and user-friendly GRC suite makes cross-organizational collaboration easy to demonstrate and report on regulations and standards such as GDPR & Privacy, ISMS, Risk Management, Financial Controls, ESG and sustainability - and much more. RISMA is listed on Nasdaq First North with a mission to become a leading GRC platform for medium and enterprise businesses and organizations.