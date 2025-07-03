Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:

ISIN DK0061534377Name RISMA

RISMA Systems A/S has been given observation status, as the company has announced that Triple Private Equity Denmark ApS has entered into binding agreements with a number of shareholders in the company to sell their shares, and subsequently delist the company from the First North Growth Market.

According to rule 6.3.1 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status.

We refer to the company's announcement from 2 July 2025.

_______________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 77 03 33.