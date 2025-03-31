On the Eve of Blockbuster Season, Kinepolis Commits to New IMAX Locations in France, Spain, Belgium and The Netherlands, as well as the U.S. and Canada

On the eve of global blockbuster season, Kinepolis and IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced a multi-territory expansion of their longstanding global partnership with nine new state-of-the-art IMAX® with Laser systems across Europe, the U.S., and Canada. Under the agreement, Kinepolis will almost double the size of its IMAX offering in Europe to 13 locations, with seven new locations across France (1), Belgium (1), Spain (2), and the Netherlands (3). The agreement will also see Kinepolis add new IMAX locations in the United States and Canada.

The announcement was made today at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, as IMAX concludes a strong first quarter at the global box office and enters a summer blockbuster season with more Filmed for IMAX releases than ever, including the forthcoming "Sinners," "Thunderbolts," "Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning," "How to Train Your Dragon," "Superman," and "The Fantastic Four."

The agreement builds on a previous deal signed with Kinepolis in 2023 for eight IMAX locations, almost all of which were installed the same year. Inclusive of this deal, IMAX has tripled their network with the Belgium-based international exhibitor since early 2023. At present, IMAX partners with Kinepolis on twelve locations currently in operation across Belgium, France, Spain, Luxembourg, the U.S. and Canada.

"We are dedicated to providing premium cinema experiences that cater to the growing demand for richer and more immersive moviegoing. Our commitment is to deliver the best possible film experience for each movie, and IMAX has consistently proven its ability to elevate the viewing experience of Hollywood's biggest films. We are thrilled to expand our IMAX footprint and bring this exceptional experience to even more audiences," said Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis Group.

"As we close out a strong quarter for system sales and enter a blockbuster season full of films made to be seen in IMAX, it is clear that demand for our platform is growing," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "Kinepolis is a world-class global exhibitor with a first-rate management team, beautiful cinemas, and excellent locations, and we look forward to expanding further across its global footprint."

Under the terms of the deal, eight of the new locations will open before the end of 2025. This will also mark the first time Kinepolis and IMAX have partnered on locations in the Netherlands and will double our network with MJR Cinemas in Michigan.

The deal was established with Kinepolis and their wholly owned subsidiaries, MJR Theatres and Landmark. MJR Theatres operates locally in the Metro Detroit area in Michigan, while Landmark operates theatres across several provinces in Canada.

The nine new locations for Kinepolis and its subsidiaries will be equipped with IMAX with Laser, IMAX's most advanced entertainment experience. Immersive by design, IMAX with Laser has been developed from the ground-up to deliver crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio for a moviegoing experience unlike anything else. The experience is set apart by a ground-breaking 4k laser projection system that features a new optical engine, custom designed lenses, and a suite of proprietary technology that delivers brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colors exclusively to IMAX screens.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of December 31, 2024, there were 1,807 IMAX systems (1,735 commercial multiplexes, 11 commercial destinations, 61 institutional) operating in 90 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970".

IMAX, IMAX 3D, Experience It In IMAX, The IMAX Experience, DMR, Filmed For IMAX, IMAX LIVE, and IMAX Enhancedare trademarks and trade names of IMAX Corporation or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/imax), X (www.twitter.com/imax), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250328743656/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Jennifer Horsley

jhorsley@imax.com



Media:

Mark Jafar

mjafar@imax.com