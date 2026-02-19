Kinepolis Group: Kinepolis delivered solid results in 2025

Kinepolis delivered solid results in 2025

19 February 2026, 7:00 a.m. CET

Kinepolis delivered solid results in 2025 in a still challenging environment. Despite an incomplete Hollywood slate, the absence of the major French box-office successes of 2024 and negative currency effects, Kinepolis succeeded in limiting the revenue decline to -2.3% (with -5.8% visitors) compared with the previous year. With this, Kinepolis achieved a robust adjusted EBITDAL of € 128.2 million (-3.4%) and an adjusted net result that remained virtually in line with 2024. Excluding the currency effects related to the USD and CAD, the revenue decline narrows to -0.3% (€ 576.6 million), and adjusted EBITDAL amounts to € 130.2 million (-1.9%)

2026 got off to a promising start thanks to the success of some strong year-end films such as 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', 'Zootopia 2' and 'The Housemaid'. With the line-up announced for 2026, the acquisition of US-based Emagine Entertainment, a successful refinancing and numerous investments that will have their effect in 2026, Kinepolis is well positioned for the future.

A gross dividend of € 0.65 per share will be proposed to the General Meeting.

Important achievements 2025

Refinancing with new € 160 million revolving credit facility and successful public bond issuance of € 150 million Further commitment to premiumisation, with eight new IMAX screens, four new ScreenX and six new Laser ULTRA auditoriums, as well as a further roll-out of premium seating and entertainment concepts Complete renovation of several cinemas, including Belfort, Béziers, Lomme (FR) and Landmark Nanaimo (CA)



Second edition Kinepolis Innovation Lab Summit



Appointment of Chief Strategic Businesses and Developments and Chief Real Estate Entrepreneur



Transition laser projection: 75% of all screens equipped with sustainable laser projection Acquisition of US-based Emagine Entertainment



Eddy Duquenne, CEO Kinepolis Group, on the 2025 results:

"Against the backdrop of ongoing restructuring and recapitalization in Hollywood, we continue to deliver strong financial results, in line with previous years. In addition to internal growth driven by premiumization and innovation, we have also resumed our external expansion. Combined with the Group's successful refinancing, this makes us enthusiastic about the future."

Report 2025 annual results attached.

