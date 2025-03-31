WAVESTONE: Share buy-back program: Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares from March 24-28, 2025

Share buy-back program
Issuer: Wavestone
Type of financial products: Shares
Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares
from March 24-28, 2025
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Financial instrument identification code
|Total number of shares
|Weighted average point (€)
|Market
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|03/28/2025
|FR0004036036
|3,390
|48.7032
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Issuer name
|Identification code
|Intermediary name
|Intermediary identification code
|Transaction date/time
|Financial instrument identification code
|Price per unit
|Currency
|Purchased amount
|Market identification code
|Transaction reference number
|Motive
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:21:24 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.75
|EURO
|3
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:21:24 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.75
|EURO
|3
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:21:24 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.75
|EURO
|94
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:05 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.75
|EURO
|92
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:05 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.75
|EURO
|104
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:05 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.75
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:05 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.80
|EURO
|177
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:05 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.80
|EURO
|33
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:05 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.80
|EURO
|50
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:05 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.80
|EURO
|50
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:05 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.80
|EURO
|50
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:05 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.80
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:05 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.80
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:05 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.80
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:05 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.80
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:05 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.80
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:05 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.80
|EURO
|50
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:05 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.80
|EURO
|16
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:05 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.80
|EURO
|16
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:05 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.80
|EURO
|58
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:06 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.75
|EURO
|2
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:06 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.75
|EURO
|49
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:06 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.75
|EURO
|20
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:06 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.75
|EURO
|31
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:06 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.75
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:06 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.75
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:06 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.75
|EURO
|8
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:07 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.75
|EURO
|52
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 12:53:07 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.75
|EURO
|48
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 02:46:15 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.75
|EURO
|20
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 02:56:08 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.75
|EURO
|19
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 02:56:08 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.75
|EURO
|19
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 02:56:08 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.75
|EURO
|56
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 02:56:08 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.75
|EURO
|80
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:08:31 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|7
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:08:31 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|55
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:08:31 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|59
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:08:31 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|55
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:08:31 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|59
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:08:31 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|18
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:08:31 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|37
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:08:31 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|114
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:08:31 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|96
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:08:31 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|18
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:08:31 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|48
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:08:31 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|48
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:08:32 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|29
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:08:32 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|85
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:08:41 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|16
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:31:39 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|98
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:32:00 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|77
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:32:00 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|37
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:32:45 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|45
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:34:09 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|25
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:34:09 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|114
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:34:09 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|69
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:35:02 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|10
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:35:02 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|27
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:35:02 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|62
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/28/2024 03:36:56 PM
|FR0004036036
|48.60
|EURO
|82
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
