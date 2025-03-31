Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Building Premium Brands Through Family Values | Scott Northcutt, Bacardi

Beyond the Bottom Line with Bert Miller

In this episode of Beyond the Bottom Line, Bert Miller sits down with Scott Northcutt, Senior Vice President of HR at Bacardi, who shares his 15+ year journey helping build one of the world's most iconic spirit portfolios while maintaining its family-owned culture.

Scott reveals how Bacardi, still completely family-owned, uses the original 1862 yeast strain and keeps its recipe under lock and key - known only to two people. Learn how this commitment to quality drives everything from innovation to talent development.

ABOUT SCOTT NORTHCUTT:

With over 15 years at Bacardi, Scott has been instrumental in developing the company's talent strategy and cultural evolution while maintaining its family-owned values and premium brand positioning.

