Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Building Premium Brands Through Family Values | Scott Northcutt, Bacardi

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2025 / In this episode of Beyond the Bottom Line, Bert Miller sits down with Scott Northcutt, Senior Vice President of HR at Bacardi, who shares his 15+ year journey helping build one of the world's most iconic spirit portfolios while maintaining its family-owned culture.
Scott reveals how Bacardi, still completely family-owned, uses the original 1862 yeast strain and keeps its recipe under lock and key - known only to two people. Learn how this commitment to quality drives everything from innovation to talent development.
ABOUT SCOTT NORTHCUTT:
With over 15 years at Bacardi, Scott has been instrumental in developing the company's talent strategy and cultural evolution while maintaining its family-owned values and premium brand positioning.
