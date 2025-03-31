Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X9K5 | ISIN: CA74061A1084 | Ticker-Symbol: 5P7
Stuttgart
31.03.25
08:11 Uhr
50,000 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,60050,5019:53
ACCESS Newswire
31.03.2025 18:26 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Building Premium Brands Through Family Values | Scott Northcutt, Bacardi

Finanznachrichten News

Beyond the Bottom Line with Bert Miller

Originally published by Beyond the Bottom Line with Bert Miller

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2025 / In this episode of Beyond the Bottom Line, Bert Miller sits down with Scott Northcutt, Senior Vice President of HR at Bacardi, who shares his 15+ year journey helping build one of the world's most iconic spirit portfolios while maintaining its family-owned culture.

Scott reveals how Bacardi, still completely family-owned, uses the original 1862 yeast strain and keeps its recipe under lock and key - known only to two people. Learn how this commitment to quality drives everything from innovation to talent development.

ABOUT SCOTT NORTHCUTT:

With over 15 years at Bacardi, Scott has been instrumental in developing the company's talent strategy and cultural evolution while maintaining its family-owned values and premium brand positioning.

Listen to the full episode here or watch the video version of the podcast here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi-Martini, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.