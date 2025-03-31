Gladstone Commercial Corporation: Gladstone Commercial Announces Industrial Acquisition in Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") is pleased to announce the acquisition of a newly constructed, 140,304 square-foot, Class A USDA food processing facility. This state-of-the-art facility, purchased for $44,000,000, features advanced cold storage capabilities and has been secured at a weighted average GAAP capitalization rate of 8.44%. The facility features extensive ammonia cold storage space, 40-foot clear heights, 15 dock doors, and a cross-dock configuration. The property was acquired through a third-party transaction and is under an 11.3-year absolute NNN lease.

The property is 100% leased to Three Sons Holding Inc., DBA American Meat Companies ("AMC"), a third-generation, family-owned business. AMC was founded nearly 50 years ago in 1975 and has established a strong reputation for quality and safety in the meat processing industry. AMC produces high-quality steaks, hamburger patties, pork chops, poultry items, and custom-prepared products tailored to customer needs.

This acquisition aligns with Gladstone Commercial's growth strategy of acquiring high-quality, mission critical assets leased to creditworthy tenants in robust industrial markets. The property was marketed by Jonathan Bryan of CBRE National Partners.

Comments from Gladstone Commercial's Head of South-Central Region, Todd McDonald: "We are excited to add another functional, Class A building to our portfolio. We are also proud to add a high-quality tenant to our roster with a strong commitment to the building and a long-term net lease."

Comments from Gladstone Commercial's President, Buzz Cooper: "We continue to focus on industrial assets, adhering to a disciplined acquisition process. This acquisition, involving a high-quality food processing facility, reflects our commitment to securing mission-critical assets in strong markets. This purchase demonstrates our dedication to partnering with leading tenants in competitive markets, enhancing our long-term growth strategy."

About Gladstone Commercial (Nasdaq:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of December 31, 2024, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 135 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 16.9 million square feet. For additional information, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

