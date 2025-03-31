DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 31-March-2025 / 18:07 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 14 March 2025 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 31/03/2025 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 15,000 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 528.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 524.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 526.6667

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 37,322,789 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,855,330 'A' ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 33,467,459. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

31 March 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 31 March 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 526.6667 15,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 765 528.00 09:58:59 00074527983TRLO0 XLON 200 528.00 09:58:59 00074527984TRLO0 XLON 200 528.00 10:10:37 00074528409TRLO0 XLON 14 528.00 10:10:37 00074528410TRLO0 XLON 14 528.00 10:10:37 00074528411TRLO0 XLON 200 528.00 10:10:37 00074528412TRLO0 XLON 200 528.00 10:19:09 00074528685TRLO0 XLON 3407 528.00 10:20:16 00074528716TRLO0 XLON 24 524.00 12:29:03 00074533833TRLO0 XLON 140 524.00 12:30:28 00074533867TRLO0 XLON 14 524.00 12:46:00 00074534279TRLO0 XLON 561 524.00 12:50:37 00074534444TRLO0 XLON 1095 524.00 14:06:12 00074536806TRLO0 XLON 89 524.00 14:06:12 00074536807TRLO0 XLON 478 524.00 14:06:12 00074536808TRLO0 XLON 99 524.00 14:11:12 00074536962TRLO0 XLON 2500 524.00 14:15:29 00074537157TRLO0 XLON 5000 528.00 15:33:53 00074541649TRLO0 XLON

