L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has signed a long-term agreement with the Dutch Ministry of Defence for delivery of advanced Falcon IV radios for the FOXTROT program. The agreement is valued up to 1 billion euros.

"Our battle-proven communication systems will improve secure military communications by facilitating interoperability with other European and NATO forces to address current and future threats," said Sam Mehta, President, Communication Systems, L3Harris. "These resilient devices will enable enhanced capability to strengthen homeland defenses, deter regional conflicts and provide direct support to coalition and security cooperation efforts."

The Falcon IV radios will allow immediate interoperability with more than 1 million tactical devices already fielded globally.

L3Harris Technologies' in-country leadership known as L3Harris Technologies' Netherlands B.V. has made a commitment to the long-term growth of the Dutch defense industry. It is investing in European technology partnerships; developing in-country technical maintenance and support facilities; and recruiting and training Dutch talent.

