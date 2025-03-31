WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a recent study, Dr. Johanna Fischer from the Department of Medicine at Danube Private University in Austria highlighted the effects of microplastics in the bloodstream.A study involving eight healthy adults explored potential links between plastic exposure and blood pressure. Participants switched to tap water instead of bottled drinks for about a month, with blood pressure measurements taken at the start, after two weeks, and at the end of four weeks.The results revealed that limiting plastic exposure might contribute to improved cardiovascular health by reducing associated risks. Notably, a notable decline in diastolic blood pressure among women, whereas men showed no significant changes.While the overall data suggested that reducing plastic intake could impact cardiovascular health by lowering microplastic levels in the blood, researchers stressed the need for larger studies.Future trials will focus on measuring microplastic concentrations in the bloodstream to better understand their relationship with blood pressure fluctuations.'We concluded, after extensive research, that beverages packaged in plastic bottles should be avoided,' the research team wrote.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX