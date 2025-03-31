WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK), a leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, has introduced the M100 Electronic Motor Starter to streamline panel wiring and reduce engineering complexities.This new addition enhances motor control efficiency while incorporating advanced functional safety solutions. Expanding on Rockwell's legacy of reliable motor starters, the M100 seamlessly integrates into intelligent motor control systems, optimizing productivity and minimizing downtime. The compact and cost-effective device features point-on-wave - POW, switching technology, improving motor performance across various applications.The M100 enables zero stacking with no derating up to 55°C, allowing flexible installation without affecting performance. It includes removable terminal blocks in both screw and push-in configurations for ease of use. Additionally, the motor starter supports direct-on-line - DOL, reversing, and safety functions within the same compact design, demonstrating versatility in diverse industrial settings.Designed with electronic overload protection, phase loss detection, phase imbalance monitoring, and weld detection, the M100 ensures a comprehensive safety framework. Recognizing the growing emphasis on functional safety, Rockwell has also introduced SIL3-certified models, reinforcing compliance with high safety standards.ROK is currently trading at $255.46 or 1.23% lower on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX