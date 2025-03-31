LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Slovenia rose in March reversing the slowdown seen in February, mainly led by higher prices for food, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.The consumer price index rose 2.0 percent year-on-year following a 1.6 percent increase in February. Inflation was 2.0 percent in January.Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages climbed 3.5 percent, thus making the biggest contribution to inflation in March. Health costs rose 5.4 percent and prices in restaurants and hotels grew 4.2 percent. Services costs were 3.4 percent higher.Clothing and footwear, recreation and culture, and transport also logged price increases. Meanwhile, utility costs decreased 1.2 percent.Prices rose 0.6 percent month-on-month in March, doubling the 0.3 percent increase in February.The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in March after a 1.9 percent increase in February. Compared to the previous month, the HICP climbed 0.8 percent after a 0.2 percent rise in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX