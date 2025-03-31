WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New research from the University of Ottawa suggests that repeated cold-water immersion can help the body better manage cellular stress, suggesting that these adaptations could offer protection against aging and disease, and indicating that cold acclimation may be more than just a wellness trend.Led by postdoctoral fellow Kelli King and Professor Glen Kenny, the research involved ten healthy young males who underwent cold-water immersion at 14°C (57.2°F) for one hour each day over seven days. Blood samples were collected before and after the acclimation period to analyze cellular responses.'Our findings indicate that repeated cold exposure significantly improves autophagic function, a critical cellular protective mechanism,' said Professor Kenny. 'This enhancement allows cells to better manage stress and could have important implications for health and longevity.'The study, conducted at the Human and Environmental Physiology Research Lab (HEPRU) at uOttawa, examined how cold exposure influences autophagy, which promotes cellular repair, and apoptosis, a process that eliminates damaged cells.Initially, high-intensity cold stress disrupted autophagy, but consistent exposure over a week led to enhanced autophagic activity and reduced cellular damage markers.Over just one week of daily exposure, participants showed improved the body's natural cellular recycling process, while also displaying reduced signs of damage.'By the end of the acclimation, we noted a marked improvement in the participants' cellular cold tolerance,' explained first author King. 'This suggests that cold acclimation may help the body effectively cope with extreme environmental conditions.'These findings suggest that cold-water immersion could play a role in overall health by improving cellular resilience. Proper autophagic activity may not only extend cellular longevity but also help prevent various diseases, adding scientific weight to the growing interest in cold exposure as a health-boosting practice.'We were amazed to see how quickly the body adapted,' noted King. 'Cold exposure might help prevent diseases and potentially even slow down aging at a cellular level. It's like a tune-up for your body's microscopic machinery.'As of now, these findings are specific to young males, and further research is needed to determine whether they apply to other groups.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX