CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar advanced against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.The greenback edged up to 150.25 against the yen and 1.0783 against the euro, from an early 10-day low of 148.69 and a 1-week low of 1.0849, respectively.The greenback climbed to a 2-week high of 0.8853 against the franc and a 4-day high of 1.2885 against the pound, from an early nearly 2-week low of 0.8781 and a 4-day low of 1.2972, respectively.The greenback advanced to near a 2-week high of 1.4395 against the loonie and near 4-week highs of 0.6218 against the aussie and 0.5648 against the kiwi.The currency is seen finding resistance around 153.00 against the yen, 1.06 against the euro, 0.90 against the franc, 1.27 against the pound, 1.46 against the loonie, 0.61 against the aussie and 0.55 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX