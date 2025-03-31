Regulatory News:

The Document d'enregistrement universel of TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) for the year 2024 was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on March 31, 2025. It can be consulted and downloaded from the Company's website (totalenergies.com/investors/publications-and-regulated-information/regulated-information/annual-financial-reports). The English translation of the Document d'enregistrement universel (Universal Registration Document) is also available on the Company's website under the same heading.

The following documents are included in the Document d'enregistrement universel

the 2024 annual financial report,

- the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance required under Article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial Code,

- the description of the share buy-back program,

- the report on the payments made to governments required under Article L. 22-10-37 of the French Commercial Code,

- the sustainability reporting under the CSRD and the report on the certification of this information

- the reports from the statutory auditors.

TotalEnergies SE's Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 31, 2025. It can be consulted and downloaded from the Company's website (totalenergies.com/investors/publications-and-regulated-information/regulated-information/annual-financial-reports) or from the SEC's website (sec.gov).

Printed copies of the Document d'enregistrement universel, Universal Registration Document and Form 20-F are available free of charge and on demand at the Company's registered office at 2, place Jean Millier, La Défense 6, 92400 Courbevoie, France.

In addition, in preparation for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 23, 2025, the proposed resolutions are available on the Company's website (totalenergies.com, under the heading investors/shareholders-meetings).

