Soho House Co Inc. (NYSE: SHCO) ("SHCO," "Company," "we" or "our"), a global membership platform that connects a vibrant, diverse, and global group of members, today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 29, 2024.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Total revenues of $305.6 million, 5.4% year-over-year growth
- Membership revenues grew to $109.3 million, a 15.6% increase year-over-year
- In-House revenues of $123.4 million, down 1.5% year-over-year
- Revenue Per Available Room ("RevPAR") was 1% higher year-over-year on a like-for-like basis
- Other revenues of $72.8 million, up 3.8% year-over-year supported by strong growth in Soho Home
- Net loss attributable to Soho House Co Inc. was $91.7 million or $0.47 per share, inclusive of $51.6 million non-cash FX losses and $19.8 million of non-cash impairment charges
- Adjusted EBITDA was $32.3 million, inclusive of $3.5 million out of period expenses related to Retail Inventory and Freight Duty from 2022 prior, $1.4 million out of period expense related to pre-paid rent from 2021, and $4.1 million expenses related to historical tax matters
Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights
- Fiscal Year 2024 Total revenues increased 7.0% year-over-year to $1,203.8 million
- Membership revenues of $418.0 million increased 17.2% year-over-year
- In-House revenues grew to $481.6 million, flat year-over-year
- Revenue Per Available Room ("RevPAR") was 1% higher year-over-year on a Like-for-Like basis
- Other revenues of $304.2 million, up 6.2% year-over-year supported by strong growth in Soho Home and Scorpios
- Net loss attributable to Soho House Co Inc. was $163.0 million or $0.84 per share, inclusive of $22.7 million non-cash FX losses and $38.5 million of non-cash impairment charges
- Adjusted EBITDA was $131.9 million, up 14.1% from $115.6 million in fiscal year 2023, inclusive of the fourth quarter $3.5 million out of period expenses related to Retail Inventory and Freight Duty from 2022 prior, $1.4 million out of period expense related to pre-paid rent from 2021, and $4.1 million tax expenses related to historical tax matters, outlined above
- Successfully opened three new Soho Houses: Portland (March 2024), Sao Paulo (June 2024), and Mews House (September 2024), alongside Scorpios Bodrum (June 2024)
- Compared to the guidance we gave on December 19, 2024, we delivered on total Soho House members, Membership revenues, and Total revenues. Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by the out of period adjustments and tax expenses outlined above.
"The strong results we delivered in 2024 demonstrate our unrelenting focus on delivering the best member experience and operational excellence across 45 Houses around the world. We grew full year total revenues by 7% and increased adjusted EBITDA by 14%," said Andrew Carnie, CEO of Soho House Co.
We continued to improve the value of Every House membership, introducing a stunning House in Sao Paulo, Brazil, opening our 16th House in North America with Soho House Portland, and Soho Mews House in Mayfair, London.
Looking ahead, I'm excited by the potential our operational and finance systems transformation will unlock, fundamentally changing the way we operate. These improvements will make us a more efficient, resilient and profitable business, giving us the confidence to drive long-term growth while staying true to what makes Soho House special.
I would like to thank our teams for their passion and hard work, and members around the world for their continued loyalty."
Transaction Update
As previously announced on December 19, 2024, the Company received an offer from a third-party consortium to take the Company private for $9.00 per share. The Company set up a Special Committee to assess the offer and the parties continue to assess the offer and a potential transaction, however no assurances can be given that the Special Committee's assessment will result in any change in strategy, or if a transaction will be undertaken. The Company will make a further public comment regarding these matters at such time as there is a material development in the process.
Summary of Unaudited Financial Results for the Periods Ended December 29, 2024
For the 13 Weeks Ended
For the Fiscal Year Ended
(in thousands, except shares and per share amount unless otherwise noted)
December 29,
December 31,
December 29,
December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
Total revenues
305,555
289,985
1,203,814
1,125,134
Membership revenues
109,336
94,543
418,026
356,605
In-House revenues
123,400
125,293
481,613
482,155
Other revenues
72,819
70,149
304,175
286,374
Operating gain (loss)
(70,656
(27,521
(70,041
(35,593
House-Level Contribution(1)
60,725
64,113
228,442
215,008
House-Level Contribution margin (%)(1)
27
30
26
27
Other Contribution(1)
10,422
13,897
60,709
60,754
Other contribution margin (%)(1)
13
18
18
19
Net income (loss) attributable to SHCO Inc.
(91,685
(61,360
(162,968
(130,543
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
32,292
32,525
131,904
115,605
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)(1)
11
11
11
10
Weighted average Class A and Class B Shares outstanding (basic)
194,108,544
195,126,343
195,160,322
195,589,859
Basic and diluted income (loss) per share
(0.47
(0.29
(0.84
(0.67
(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.
The following selected items listed below are not added back in Adjusted EBITDA:
For the 13 Weeks Ended
For the Fiscal Year Ended
(in thousands)
December 29,
December 31,
December 29, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
Pre-opening expenses
1,668
4,310
15,626
18,679
Non-cash rent
8,066
(49
6,690
1,785
Deferred registration fees, net
(474
(464
(1,873
(1,855
We delivered the following highlights against our strategic priorities in the fourth quarter, 2024
1. Grow and Enhance Membership
- Membership continues to reach new highs benefiting from a record waitlist and continued high retention rates
- Soho House members grew to 212,447 from 208,078 in third quarter 2024, and 9.6% year-over-year
- Focused rollout of initiatives continue to improve member experience and service in our Houses, as illustrated by high member satisfaction scores
2. Operational Excellence to Drive Profitability
- We achieved fourth quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $32.3 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margins of 11%
- Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by $3.5 million of out of period expenses related to Retail inventory and Freight Duty charges from 2022 prior, a $1.4 million out of period expense related to pre-paid rent in 2021, and $4.1 million expense for liabilities related to historical tax matters
- Like-for-like Food Beverage margins at our Houses improved compared to the fourth quarter 2023
- We have continued to progress on our operational and finance transformation, hiring a Chief Transformation Officer in November 2024 and selecting the system for our new finance ERP
- Further streamlined corporate support functions
Membership Summary for the Quarter Ended December 29, 2024
As of
December 29, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
Total Members
271,541
259,884
Soho House
212,447
193,865
Frozen members
10,113
7,512
Soho Friends
53,110
59,971
Soho Works
5,984
6,048
Active App Users
218,132
201,211
As of
December 29,
December 31,
January 1,
(Unaudited)
Number of Soho Houses
45
42
40
The Americas
17
15
14
United Kingdom
14
13
13
Europe/RoW
14
14
13
Number of Soho House Members
212,447
193,865
161,975
The Americas
81,361
70,284
60,439
United Kingdom
73,421
70,865
60,909
Europe/RoW
45,147
42,094
33,827
All Other
12,518
10,622
6,800
Number of Other Members
59,094
66,019
64,855
The Americas
15,985
17,615
17,864
United Kingdom
35,469
40,024
39,325
Europe/RoW
7,640
8,380
7,666
Number of Total Members
271,541
259,884
226,830
Number of Active App Users
218,132
201,211
168,641
Memberships
- Total Members grew to 271,541from 267,494 in third quarter 2024 and by 4.5% year-over-year
- Total Soho House Members grew to 212,447 from 208,078 in third quarter 2024, driven by continued high retention rates, alongside membership intakes in both new and existing Houses
- Other Memberships including Soho Friends and Soho Works was 59,094 members, a decrease of 322 from the end of the third quarter 2024
Financing
- SHCO ended fourth quarter 2024 with Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash of $156 million
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains certain financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, House-Level Contribution and Margin, Other Contribution and Margin, Net Debt and certain financial measures presented on a Constant Currency basis that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('GAAP'). We refer to these measures as 'non-GAAP financial measures.' We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues or net income (loss), in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate one or more of these measures differently, which reduces the usefulness of any such measure as a comparative measure. See below for a definition of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
We provide earnings guidance using both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the Company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts and is not provided herein because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that are made for future changes in foreign exchange and the other adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, could be material.
The information in this presentation should be read in conjunction with our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other information that we file with the SEC. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are an integral part of the information presented herein. You can access these documents on our website, www.sohohouseco.com, free of charge, as well as any amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act, as soon as reasonably practicable after such material is electronically filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. The information contained on our website is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this presentation.
In addition, the SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers, including the Company, that file electronically with the SEC at www.sec.gov.
The non-GAAP financial measures we use herein are defined by us as follows:
ADJUSTED EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net income (loss) before Depreciation and amortization, Interest expense, net, Income tax (expense) benefit, adjusted to take account of the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These other items include, but are not limited to, Gain (loss) on sale of property and other, net, Share of loss (profit) from equity method investments, Foreign exchange, Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA, Share-based compensation expense, impairment of intangible assets, and other applicable items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses (income) that do not relate to ongoing business performance.
HOUSE-LEVEL CONTRIBUTION AND MARGIN. House-Level Contribution is defined as House Revenues less In-House operating expenses, which includes expense items such as food and beverage costs, labor costs, variable overheads and fixed costs, such as rent. It does not reflect the impact of depreciation, amortization, impairment, gain or loss on sale of property, general and administrative expenses or other applicable items. House-Level Contribution Margin is defined as House-Level Contribution as a percentage of our House Revenues and is a key determinant of our performance and profitability and our return on the investment we make in each of our Houses. Given that all costs associated with providing our members with the Soho House experience, including the costs associated with maintaining our Houses and providing services to members while in the Houses, are included in In-House operating expenses, we use House Revenues (inclusive of House Membership Revenues) in calculating House-Level Contribution and House-Level Contribution Margin to assess the overall profitability of our Houses. Accordingly, our management considers House-Level Contribution and House-Level Contribution Margin to be an important management measure to evaluate the performance of each House, and growth in aggregate House-Level Contribution allows us to leverage our general and administrative costs and improve overall profitability.
OTHER CONTRIBUTION AND MARGIN. Other Contribution is defined as Other revenues plus Non-House Membership Revenues less Other operating expenses, which includes expense items not related to the operation of Houses, such as labor costs, variable overheads and fixed costs, such as rent. It does not reflect the impact of depreciation, amortization, impairment, gain or loss on sale of property, general and administrative expenses, pre-opening expenses, foreign exchange gain/loss, Share-based compensation expense and other applicable items. Other Contribution Margin defined as Other Contribution as a percentage of our Other revenues and is a key determinant of our performance and profitability and our return on the investment in our non-House business. Our management considers Other Contribution and Contribution Margin to be an important management measure.
NET DEBT. Net Debt reflects the total debt, comprising long-term debt, property mortgage loans and related party loans, less cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. Net Debt is an important measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet. A limitation associated with using Net Debt is that it subtracts Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash and therefore may imply that there is less Company debt than the most comparable GAAP measure indicates. Management believes that investors may find it useful to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.
CONSTANT CURRENCY. Some of our financial and operational data that we disclose in this release is presented on a 'constant currency' basis to isolate the effect of currency changes during the period. Where we refer to a measure being calculated in 'constant currency,' we are calculating the dollar change and the percentage change as if the exchange rate that is being used in the current period was in effect for all prior periods presented. We believe that this calculation provides a more meaningful indication of actual year over year performance and eliminates any fluctuations from currency exchange rates.
While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues or net income (loss), in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate one or more of these measures differently, which reduces the usefulness of any such measure as a comparative measure.
A reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the 13 weeks ending December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023 is set forth below:
For the 13 Weeks Ended
Percent Change
December 29,
December 31,
Actuals
Constant
(Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands)
Net income (loss)
(92,223
(61,700
(49
(47
Depreciation and amortization
24,879
37,119
(33
(34
Interest expense, net
21,685
24,609
(12
(13
Income tax expense
(379
5,425
n/m
n/m
EBITDA
(46,038
5,453
n/m
n/m
Loss (gain) on sale of property and other, net
1,706
1,634
4
3
Share of profit (loss) of equity method investments
(1,445
2,511
n/m
n/m
Foreign exchange(2)
51,645
(32,297
n/m
n/m
Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA
3,795
2,054
85
82
Share-based compensation expense
873
4,044
(78
(79
Loss on impairment of long lived assets and intangible assets(3)
13,567
47,772
(72
(72
Loss on impairment of Goodwill(4)
6,204
n/m
n/m
Expenses related to the evaluation of certain strategic transactions(5)
(135
n/m
n/m
Expenses related to ERP implementation(6)
1,117
n/m
n/m
Operational reorganization and severance expense (7)
1,003
n/m
n/m
Out of period operating lease liability adjustment(8)
(5,779
n/m
n/m
Brand license inventory provision(9)
4,571
n/m
n/m
Out of period capital expenditure adjustment (10)
2,562
Adjusted EBITDA
32,292
32,525
(1
(2
A reconciliation of Operating income (loss) to House-Level Contribution Other Contribution for the 13 weeks ending December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023 is set forth below:
For the 13 Weeks Ended
December 29,
December 31,
Change %
December 31, 2023
Constant Currency
Actuals
(Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands)
Operating income (loss)
(70,656
(27,521
n/m
(27,974
n/m
General and administrative
40,152
40,202
(0
40,864
(2
Pre-opening expenses
1,668
4,310
(61
4,381
(62
Depreciation and amortization
24,879
37,119
(33
37,730
(34
Share-based compensation
873
4,044
(78
4,111
(79
Foreign exchange gain, net
51,645
(32,297
n/m
(32,829
n/m
Other, net
2,815
4,381
(36
4,453
(37
Loss on impairment of long lived assets and intangible assets
13,567
47,772
(72
48,559
(72
Loss on impairment of Goodwill
6,204
n/m
n/m
Non-House membership revenues
(7,909
(7,906
(0
(8,036
2
Other revenues
(72,819
(70,149
(4
(71,304
(2
Other operating expenses
70,306
64,158
10
65,215
8
House-Level Contribution
60,725
64,113
(5
65,169
(7
Operating Gain (Loss) Margin
(6
(2
House-Level Contribution Margin
27
30
30
For the 13 Weeks Ended
December 29,
December 31,
Change %
December 31, 2023
Constant Currency
Actuals
(Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands)
Operating income (loss)
(70,656
(27,521
n/m
(27,974
n/m
General and administrative
40,152
40,202
(0
40,864
(2
Pre-opening expenses
1,668
4,310
(61
4,381
(62
Depreciation and amortization
24,879
37,119
(33
37,730
(34
Share-based compensation
873
4,044
(78
4,111
(79
Foreign exchange gain, net
51,645
(32,297
n/m
(32,829
n/m
Other, net
2,815
4,381
(36
4,453
(37
Loss on impairment of long lived assets and intangible assets
13,567
47,772
(72
48,559
(72
Loss on impairment of Goodwill
6,204
n/m
n/m
House membership revenues
(101,427
(86,637
(17
(88,064
(15
In-House revenues
(123,400
(125,293
2
(127,357
3
In-House operating expenses
164,102
147,817
11
150,252
9
Total Other Contribution
10,422
13,897
(25
14,126
(26
Operating Gain (Loss) Margin
(6
(2
Other Contribution Margin
13
18
18
A reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the Fiscal Years ending December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023 is set forth below:
For the Fiscal Year Ended
Percent Change
December 29,
December 31,
Actuals
Constant
(Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands)
Net loss
(163,568
(129,678
(26
(23
Depreciation and amortization
101,521
111,281
(9
(11
Interest expense, net
83,531
84,136
(1
(3
Income tax expense
13,318
10,811
23
20
EBITDA
34,802
76,550
(55
(56
Loss (gain) on sale of property and other, net
1,768
1,038
70
66
Share of profit of equity method investments
(5,090
(1,900
n/m
n/m
Foreign exchange(2)
22,708
(36,196
n/m
n/m
Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA
10,713
9,319
15
12
Share-based compensation expense
16,023
20,230
(21
(23
Loss on impairment of long lived assets and intangible assets(3)
32,345
47,772
(32
(34
Loss on impairment of Goodwill(4)
6,204
n/m
n/m
Expenses related to shareholder activism(5)
1,885
n/m
n/m
Expenses related to the evaluation of certain strategic transactions(6)
2,289
n/m
n/m
Expenses related to ERP implementation(7)
1,117
n/m
n/m
Operational reorganization and severance expense(8)
7,140
n/m
n/m
Out of period operating lease liability adjustment(9)
(5,779
n/m
n/m
Brand license inventory provision(10)
4,571
n/m
n/m
Adjusted EBITDA
131,904
115,605
14
16
A Reconciliation of Operating loss to House-Level Contribution Other Contribution for the Fiscal Year ending December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023 is set forth below:
For the Fiscal Year Ended
December 29,
December 31,
Change %
December 31, 2023
Constant Currency
Actuals
(Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands)
Operating loss
(70,041
(35,593
(97
(36,555
(92
General and administrative
152,922
143,583
7
147,466
4
Pre-opening expenses
15,626
18,679
(16
19,184
(19
Depreciation and amortization
101,521
111,281
(9
114,291
(11
Share-based compensation
16,023
20,230
(21
20,777
(23
Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net
22,708
(36,196
n/m
(37,175
n/m
Other, net
11,843
6,006
97
6,168
92
Loss on impairment of long lived assets and intangible assets
32,345
47,772
(32
49,064
(34
Loss on impairment of Goodwill
6,204
n/m
n/m
Non-House membership revenues
(32,855
(31,277
(5
(32,123
(2
Other revenues
(304,175
(286,374
(6
(294,119
(3
Other operating expenses
276,321
256,897
8
263,845
5
House-Level Contribution
228,442
215,008
6
220,823
3
Operating Loss margin
(6
(3
(3
House-Level Contribution Margin
26
27
27
For the Fiscal Year Ended
December 29,
December 31,
Change %
December 31, 2023
Constant Currency
Actuals
(Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands)
Operating loss
(70,041
(35,593
(97
(36,555
(92
General and administrative
152,922
143,583
7
147,466
4
Pre-opening expenses
15,626
18,679
(16
19,184
(19
Depreciation and amortization
101,521
111,281
(9
114,291
(11
Share-based compensation
16,023
20,230
(21
20,777
(23
Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net
22,708
(36,196
n/m
(37,175
n/m
Other, net
11,843
6,006
97
6,168
92
Loss on impairment of long-lived assets and intangible assets
32,345
47,772
(32
49,064
(34
Loss on impairment of Goodwill
6,204
n/m
n/m
House membership revenues
(385,171
(325,328
(18
(334,126
(15
In-House revenues
(481,613
(482,155
0
(495,195
3
In-House operating expenses
638,342
592,475
8
608,498
5
Total Other Contribution
60,709
60,754
(0
62,397
(3
Operating Loss margin
(6
(3
(3
Other Contribution Margin
18
19
19
A reconciliation of Net Debt as of December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023 is set forth below:
As of
Percentage change
December 29,
December 31,
Actuals
Constant Currency
(Unaudited)
Current portion of debt, net of debt issuance costs
34,618
29,290
18
15
Debt, net of current portion and debt issuance costs
656,868
635,576
3
1
Property mortgage loans, net of debt issuance costs
137,385
137,099
0
(2
Total debt
828,871
801,965
3
1
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
152,716
159,155
(4
(7
Less: Restricted cash
3,602
1,951
85
80
Net debt
672,553
640,859
5
2
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for fiscal years 2024 and 2023 and 13 weeks ended December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023:
For the 13 Weeks Ended
For the Fiscal Year Ended
(in thousands except for per share data)
December 29, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 29, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
Revenues
Membership revenues
109,336
94,543
418,026
356,605
In-House revenues
123,400
125,293
481,613
482,155
Other revenues
72,819
70,149
304,175
286,374
Total revenues
305,555
289,985
1,203,814
1,125,134
Operating expenses
In-House operating expenses
(164,102
(147,817
(638,342
(592,475
Other operating expenses
(70,306
(64,158
(276,321
(256,897
General and administrative expenses
(40,152
(40,202
(152,922
(143,583
Pre-opening expenses
(1,668
(4,310
(15,626
(18,679
Depreciation and amortization
(24,879
(37,119
(101,521
(111,281
Share-based compensation
(873
(4,044
(16,023
(20,230
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
(51,645
32,297
(22,708
36,196
Loss on impairment of long lived assets and intangible assets
(13,567
(47,772
(32,345
(47,772
Loss on impairment of Goodwill
(6,204
(6,204
Other, net
(2,815
(4,381
(11,843
(6,006
Total operating expenses
(376,211
(317,506
(1,273,855
(1,160,727
Operating income (loss)
(70,656
(27,521
(70,041
(35,593
Other (expense) income
Interest expense, net
(21,685
(24,609
(83,531
(84,136
(Loss) gain on sale of property and other, net
(1,706
(1,634
(1,768
(1,038
Share of income (loss) of equity method investments
1,445
(2,511
5,090
1,900
Total other expense, net
(21,946
(28,754
(80,209
(83,274
Income (loss) before income taxes
(92,602
(56,275
(150,250
(118,867
Income tax (expense) benefit
379
(5,425
(13,318
(10,811
Net (loss) Income
(92,223
(61,700
(163,568
(129,678
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
538
340
600
(865
Net income (loss) attributable to Soho House Co Inc.
(91,685
(61,360
(162,968
(130,543
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stock
Basic and diluted (Note 14)
(0.47
(0.29
(0.84
(0.67
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted (Note 14)
194,109
195,126
195,160
195,590
Condensed unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash flows for the 52 weeks ended December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023:
For the Fiscal Year Ended
(in thousands)
December 29, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
(163,568
(129,678
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
101,521
111,281
Non-cash share-based compensation (Note 13)
14,665
18,875
Deferred tax expense (benefit)
(3,827
(607
Loss (gain) on sale of property and other, net
1,768
1,038
Loss on impairment of long lived assets and intangible assets (Note 5, Note 8, and Note 9)
32,345
47,772
Loss on impairment of Goodwill (Note 9)
6,204
Provision for write-down of inventories
6,827
Share of (income) loss of equity method investments
(5,090
(1,900
Amortization of debt issuance costs
2,795
2,808
Loss on debt extinguishment (Note 11)
3,278
PIK interest (settled), net of non-cash interest
31,827
39,300
Distributions from equity method investees
985
368
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
22,708
(36,196
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(21,267
(13,807
Inventories
2,551
(5,465
Operating leases, net
1,738
(1,915
Other operating assets
21,123
(16,994
Deferred revenue
16,423
16,432
Accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities
26,776
5,571
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
89,677
46,988
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(64,186
(65,941
Proceeds from sale of assets
1,368
Purchase of intangible assets
(17,746
(17,938
Repayment from equity method investees
10,695
Property and casualty insurance proceeds received
148
Net cash used in investing activities
(71,237
(82,363
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of borrowings (Note 11)
(1,777
(117,790
Payment for debt extinguishment costs (Note 11)
(1,686
Proceeds from borrowings (Note 11)
1,105
140,000
Payments for debt issuance costs
(2,822
Principal payments on finance leases
(383
(407
Distributions to non-controlling interest
(1,454
(390
Purchase of treasury stock, inclusive of commissions (Note 14)
(17,396
(12,000
Net cash provided by financing activities
(19,905
4,905
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(3,323
2,968
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(4,788
(27,502
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of year
161,106
188,608
End of year
156,318
161,106
For the Fiscal Year Ended
(in thousands)
December 29, 2024
December 31, 2023
|
(Unaudited)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash are comprised of:
Cash and cash equivalents
152,716
159,155
Restricted cash
3,602
1,951
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023
156,318
161,106
Supplemental disclosures:
Cash paid for interest
34,385
32,254
Cash paid for income taxes
3,768
5,541
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:
Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities
75,039
124,779
Acquisitions of property and equipment under finance leases
179
33
Prepaid capital expenditures
6,338
Accrued capital expenditures
11,451
13,760
Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023:
As of
(in thousands, except for par value and share data)
December 29,
December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
152,716
159,155
Restricted cash
3,602
1,951
Accounts receivable, net
78,890
58,089
Inventories
54,419
57,596
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
98,774
111,949
Total current assets
388,401
388,740
Property and equipment, net
598,270
621,388
Operating lease assets
1,135,810
1,152,288
Goodwill
195,295
206,285
Other intangible assets, net
102,610
127,240
Equity method investments
13,217
21,695
Deferred tax assets
5,306
740
Other non-current assets
4,603
9,483
Total non-current assets
2,055,111
2,139,119
Total assets
2,443,512
2,527,859
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
75,987
70,316
Accrued liabilities
98,482
86,314
Current portion of deferred revenue
134,360
113,755
Indirect and employee taxes payable
33,889
40,159
Current portion of debt, net of debt issuance costs
34,618
29,290
Current portion of operating lease liabilities sites trading less than one year
371
1,721
Current portion of operating lease liabilities sites trading more than one year
57,078
49,436
Other current liabilities
39,377
35,831
Total current liabilities
474,162
426,822
Debt, net of current portion and debt issuance costs
656,868
635,576
Property mortgage loans, net of debt issuance costs
137,385
137,099
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion sites trading less than one year
90,081
68,762
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion sites trading more than one year
1,210,637
1,234,140
Finance lease liabilities
77,255
78,481
Financing obligation
76,900
76,624
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
23,697
30,057
Deferred tax liabilities
2,286
1,510
Non-current liabilities
23,699
5,941
Total non-current liabilities
2,298,808
2,268,190
Total liabilities
2,772,970
2,695,012
As of
(in thousands, except for par value and share data)
December 29, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
Shareholders' equity
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 66,359,217 shares issued and 52,731,922 outstanding as of December 29, 2024 and 62,189,717 issued and 53,722,597 outstanding as of December 31, 2023; Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 141,500,385 shares issued and outstanding as of December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023
2,079
2,057
Additional paid-in capital
1,246,584
1,231,941
Accumulated deficit
(1,539,500
(1,376,532
Accumulated other comprehensive income
35,174
29,641
Treasury stock, at cost; 13,627,295 shares as of December 29, 2024 and 10,467,120 shares as of December 31, 2023
(79,396
(62,000
Total shareholders' deficit attributable to Soho House Co Inc.
(335,059
(174,893
Non-controlling interest
5,601
7,740
Total shareholders' deficit
(329,458
(167,153
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
2,443,512
2,527,859
Key Performance and Operating Metrics Evaluated by Management
In assessing the performance of our business, we consider a variety of operating and financial measures. These key measures include:
HOUSE MEMBERSHIP REVENUES House Membership Revenues are comprised primarily of annual membership fees and one-time legacy registration fees from Soho House members which are amortized over 20 years. The one-time registration fee is no longer applicable to new members admitted from April 4, 2022, see House Introduction Credits below.
HOUSE INTRODUCTION CREDITS New members admitted from April 4, 2022 have been required to purchase House Introduction Credits as part of their membership, per the House rules. House Introduction Credits are credits of an equivalent value to cash within Houses and are redeemable to purchase food and beverage items, and bedroom stays, at the Houses. House Introduction Credits expire after the first three months from the date of issuance, where legally permitted in the regions we operate, if not utilized or if the Company terminates a member's House membership. House Introduction Credits are recognized upon issuance as deferred revenue on our consolidated balance sheets. Revenue from House Introduction Credits are recognized as In-House revenues when redeemed by members, and as breakage revenue within Membership revenues upon expiration or in the period that we are able to reliably estimate expected breakage to the extent that they are unredeemed, are recognized.
IN-HOUSE REVENUESIn-House revenues include all revenues realized within our Houses, including food and beverage, accommodation and spa products and treatments.
HOUSE REVENUESHouse Revenues is defined as Membership revenues plus In-House revenues less Non-House Membership Revenues. Our management views House Membership Revenues and In-House revenues as interrelated and their aggregation as important in tracking House performance. Although there is no minimum spend for any member on In-House offerings, nevertheless in practice most members consume food and beverage, accommodations and other offerings at our Houses. The pricing of our In-House offerings is reflective of the fact that the significant majority of In-House offerings that generate In-House revenues are consumed by members who also pay a membership fee in relation to that House, with pricing of such In-House offerings being identical for both members and non-members.
NUMBER OF SOHO HOUSES. The number of Soho Houses reflects the total number of Soho Houses in operation in any period, irrespective of whether each House is (i) controlled by us, (ii) operated through a non-controlling interest in a joint venture or (iii) operated through a management contract.
We review the number of members from all Houses to assess new member growth, total House Revenues, and House-Level Contribution.
TOTAL MEMBERS. Total members is defined as Soho House members plus Other members.
NUMBER OF SOHO HOUSE MEMBERS. Our Soho House membership model is an integral part of our business and has a significant impact on our profitability and financial performance. Typically, members hold an Every House membership or a Local House membership. Member count is the primary driver of Membership Revenues and is also a critical factor in In-House Revenues as members utilize the offerings that are provided within the Houses. Soho House members include all active, frozen and non-paying members.
The extent to which we achieve growth in our membership base, retain existing members and periodically increase our membership fee rates will impact our profitability. We have historically enjoyed strong member loyalty, reflected by very high retention rates. Robust demand for our memberships is also evidenced by considerable wait lists for our Houses.
The year-over-year increase in our total number of Soho House members is driven by a combination of increases in membership at existing Houses and members from new Houses.
NUMBER OF OTHER MEMBERS. Other members include members of Soho Works and Soho Friends and are key to our growth strategy and enhancing our Soho House member experience. Prior to August 2022, HOME+ membership, which is now included in Soho Friends, was also included. Like Soho House members, other memberships are an integral part of our business and we believe will have a significant impact on our profitability and financial performance in the future.
SOHO HOUSE MEMBER RETENTION. Soho House Member Retention is defined as the number of Adult Paying Members (being all Soho House members excluding child members and complimentary members) at the beginning of a period less the number of Adult Paying Members who canceled their membership during that same period (without giving any effect to Adult Paying Members who froze their memberships during such period), as a proportion of total Adult Paying Members at the beginning of such period.
FROZEN MEMBERS. Frozen Members refers to Soho House members who have elected to suspend their membership payments on a six, nine- or twelve-month basis during which period the member is not able to gain access to a Soho House site as a member, access our membership Apps, or book bedrooms or Cowshed treatments or products on discounted member rates. Frozen Members are not included in Adult Paying Members, but are included in the total number of Soho House members.
MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. Membership revenues are comprised of House Membership Revenues (as defined below) and Non-House Membership Revenues (as defined below). House Membership Revenues and Non-House Membership Revenues are each comprised primarily of annual membership fees and one-time registration fees which are amortized over 20 years. Membership revenues are a function of the number of members, membership mix, and membership pricing. For GAAP, we report Membership revenues only from Houses and sites in which we own a controlling interest. Our membership pricing varies by geographic segment and membership offering and, as such, our mix of House and Soho Works club openings can affect our revenue growth and profitability over time. Prices are generally higher in North America and the rest of the world compared with the UK and Europe. Membership revenues provide a stable and recurring source of revenues which have few direct costs and, as such, is a reliable and predictable source of cash flow.
HOUSE MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. House Membership Revenues is an important performance indicator and is defined above in the Non-GAAP reconciliation.
IN-HOUSE REVENUES. In-House revenues refer to all revenues realized within our Houses, and primarily includes revenues from food and beverage, accommodation, and spa products and treatments.
HOUSE REVENUES. House Revenues is an important performance indicator and is defined in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
OTHER REVENUES. Other revenues are defined as total revenues that are not realized within our Houses, including revenues from Scorpios, Soho Works and our stand-alone restaurants, procurement fees from Soho House Design, Soho Home and Cowshed retail products and other revenues from products and services that we provide outside of our Houses, as well as management fees from The Ned sites and The LINE and Saguaro hotels.
ADJUSTED OTHER REVENUES. Adjusted Other Revenues is defined as Other Revenues plus non-House Membership Revenues.
NON-HOUSE MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. Non-House Membership Revenues are comprised of Soho Works membership revenue, Soho Friends membership revenue and SOHO HOME+ membership revenue which was merged into Soho Friends membership at the beginning of August 2022.
ACTIVE APP USERS. Active App Users is defined as unique users who have logged into any of our membership Apps within the last three months.
AVERAGE DAILY RATE. is Average Daily Rate represents the average rental income per paid occupied room.
REVENUE PER AVAILABLE ROOM (RevPAR). The key industry standard for measuring hotel-operating performance is RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying the percentage of occupied rooms to available rooms by the average daily rate realized. Where this is presented on a like-for like basis, RevPAR is adjusted for new or divested sites, for example Houses that were not open in the comparison period.
