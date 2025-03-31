Soho House Co Inc. (NYSE: SHCO) ("SHCO," "Company," "we" or "our"), a global membership platform that connects a vibrant, diverse, and global group of members, today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 29, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Total revenues of $305.6 million, 5.4% year-over-year growth

Membership revenues grew to $109.3 million, a 15.6% increase year-over-year

In-House revenues of $123.4 million, down 1.5% year-over-year Revenue Per Available Room ("RevPAR") was 1% higher year-over-year on a like-for-like basis

Other revenues of $72.8 million, up 3.8% year-over-year supported by strong growth in Soho Home

Net loss attributable to Soho House Co Inc. was $91.7 million or $0.47 per share, inclusive of $51.6 million non-cash FX losses and $19.8 million of non-cash impairment charges

Adjusted EBITDA was $32.3 million, inclusive of $3.5 million out of period expenses related to Retail Inventory and Freight Duty from 2022 prior, $1.4 million out of period expense related to pre-paid rent from 2021, and $4.1 million expenses related to historical tax matters

Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights

Fiscal Year 2024 Total revenues increased 7.0% year-over-year to $1,203.8 million

Membership revenues of $418.0 million increased 17.2% year-over-year

In-House revenues grew to $481.6 million, flat year-over-year Revenue Per Available Room ("RevPAR") was 1% higher year-over-year on a Like-for-Like basis

Other revenues of $304.2 million, up 6.2% year-over-year supported by strong growth in Soho Home and Scorpios

Net loss attributable to Soho House Co Inc. was $163.0 million or $0.84 per share, inclusive of $22.7 million non-cash FX losses and $38.5 million of non-cash impairment charges

Adjusted EBITDA was $131.9 million, up 14.1% from $115.6 million in fiscal year 2023, inclusive of the fourth quarter $3.5 million out of period expenses related to Retail Inventory and Freight Duty from 2022 prior, $1.4 million out of period expense related to pre-paid rent from 2021, and $4.1 million tax expenses related to historical tax matters, outlined above

Successfully opened three new Soho Houses: Portland (March 2024), Sao Paulo (June 2024), and Mews House (September 2024), alongside Scorpios Bodrum (June 2024)

Compared to the guidance we gave on December 19, 2024, we delivered on total Soho House members, Membership revenues, and Total revenues. Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by the out of period adjustments and tax expenses outlined above.

"The strong results we delivered in 2024 demonstrate our unrelenting focus on delivering the best member experience and operational excellence across 45 Houses around the world. We grew full year total revenues by 7% and increased adjusted EBITDA by 14%," said Andrew Carnie, CEO of Soho House Co.

We continued to improve the value of Every House membership, introducing a stunning House in Sao Paulo, Brazil, opening our 16th House in North America with Soho House Portland, and Soho Mews House in Mayfair, London.

Looking ahead, I'm excited by the potential our operational and finance systems transformation will unlock, fundamentally changing the way we operate. These improvements will make us a more efficient, resilient and profitable business, giving us the confidence to drive long-term growth while staying true to what makes Soho House special.

I would like to thank our teams for their passion and hard work, and members around the world for their continued loyalty."

Transaction Update

As previously announced on December 19, 2024, the Company received an offer from a third-party consortium to take the Company private for $9.00 per share. The Company set up a Special Committee to assess the offer and the parties continue to assess the offer and a potential transaction, however no assurances can be given that the Special Committee's assessment will result in any change in strategy, or if a transaction will be undertaken. The Company will make a further public comment regarding these matters at such time as there is a material development in the process.

Summary of Unaudited Financial Results for the Periods Ended December 29, 2024

For the 13 Weeks Ended For the Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands, except shares and per share amount unless otherwise noted) December 29,

2024 December 31,

2023

(As Revised) December 29,

2024 December 31, 2023

(As Revised) (Unaudited) Total revenues 305,555 289,985 1,203,814 1,125,134 Membership revenues 109,336 94,543 418,026 356,605 In-House revenues 123,400 125,293 481,613 482,155 Other revenues 72,819 70,149 304,175 286,374 Operating gain (loss) (70,656 (27,521 (70,041 (35,593 House-Level Contribution(1) 60,725 64,113 228,442 215,008 House-Level Contribution margin (%)(1) 27 30 26 27 Other Contribution(1) 10,422 13,897 60,709 60,754 Other contribution margin (%)(1) 13 18 18 19 Net income (loss) attributable to SHCO Inc. (91,685 (61,360 (162,968 (130,543 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 32,292 32,525 131,904 115,605 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)(1) 11 11 11 10 Weighted average Class A and Class B Shares outstanding (basic) 194,108,544 195,126,343 195,160,322 195,589,859 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (0.47 (0.29 (0.84 (0.67 (1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.

The following selected items listed below are not added back in Adjusted EBITDA: For the 13 Weeks Ended For the Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands) December 29,

2024 December 31,

2023

(As Revised) December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023

(As Revised) (Unaudited) Pre-opening expenses 1,668 4,310 15,626 18,679 Non-cash rent 8,066 (49 6,690 1,785 Deferred registration fees, net (474 (464 (1,873 (1,855

We delivered the following highlights against our strategic priorities in the fourth quarter, 2024

1. Grow and Enhance Membership

Membership continues to reach new highs benefiting from a record waitlist and continued high retention rates

Soho House members grew to 212,447 from 208,078 in third quarter 2024, and 9.6% year-over-year

Focused rollout of initiatives continue to improve member experience and service in our Houses, as illustrated by high member satisfaction scores

2. Operational Excellence to Drive Profitability

We achieved fourth quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $32.3 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margins of 11%

Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by $3.5 million of out of period expenses related to Retail inventory and Freight Duty charges from 2022 prior, a $1.4 million out of period expense related to pre-paid rent in 2021, and $4.1 million expense for liabilities related to historical tax matters

Like-for-like Food Beverage margins at our Houses improved compared to the fourth quarter 2023

We have continued to progress on our operational and finance transformation, hiring a Chief Transformation Officer in November 2024 and selecting the system for our new finance ERP

Further streamlined corporate support functions

Membership Summary for the Quarter Ended December 29, 2024

As of December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Total Members 271,541 259,884 Soho House 212,447 193,865 Frozen members 10,113 7,512 Soho Friends 53,110 59,971 Soho Works 5,984 6,048 Active App Users 218,132 201,211

As of December 29,

2024 December 31,

2023 January 1,

2023 (Unaudited) Number of Soho Houses 45 42 40 The Americas 17 15 14 United Kingdom 14 13 13 Europe/RoW 14 14 13 Number of Soho House Members 212,447 193,865 161,975 The Americas 81,361 70,284 60,439 United Kingdom 73,421 70,865 60,909 Europe/RoW 45,147 42,094 33,827 All Other 12,518 10,622 6,800 Number of Other Members 59,094 66,019 64,855 The Americas 15,985 17,615 17,864 United Kingdom 35,469 40,024 39,325 Europe/RoW 7,640 8,380 7,666 Number of Total Members 271,541 259,884 226,830 Number of Active App Users 218,132 201,211 168,641

Memberships

Total Members grew to 271,541 from 267,494 in third quarter 2024 and by 4.5% year-over-year

grew to 271,541 from 267,494 in third quarter 2024 and by 4.5% year-over-year Total Soho House Members grew to 212,447 from 208,078 in third quarter 2024, driven by continued high retention rates, alongside membership intakes in both new and existing Houses

grew to 212,447 from 208,078 in third quarter 2024, driven by continued high retention rates, alongside membership intakes in both new and existing Houses Other Memberships including Soho Friends and Soho Works was 59,094 members, a decrease of 322 from the end of the third quarter 2024

Financing

SHCO ended fourth quarter 2024 with Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash of $156 million

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains certain financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, House-Level Contribution and Margin, Other Contribution and Margin, Net Debt and certain financial measures presented on a Constant Currency basis that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('GAAP'). We refer to these measures as 'non-GAAP financial measures.' We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues or net income (loss), in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate one or more of these measures differently, which reduces the usefulness of any such measure as a comparative measure. See below for a definition of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We provide earnings guidance using both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the Company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts and is not provided herein because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that are made for future changes in foreign exchange and the other adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, could be material.

The information in this presentation should be read in conjunction with our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other information that we file with the SEC. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are an integral part of the information presented herein. You can access these documents on our website, www.sohohouseco.com, free of charge, as well as any amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act, as soon as reasonably practicable after such material is electronically filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. The information contained on our website is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this presentation.

In addition, the SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers, including the Company, that file electronically with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

The non-GAAP financial measures we use herein are defined by us as follows:

ADJUSTED EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net income (loss) before Depreciation and amortization, Interest expense, net, Income tax (expense) benefit, adjusted to take account of the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These other items include, but are not limited to, Gain (loss) on sale of property and other, net, Share of loss (profit) from equity method investments, Foreign exchange, Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA, Share-based compensation expense, impairment of intangible assets, and other applicable items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses (income) that do not relate to ongoing business performance.

HOUSE-LEVEL CONTRIBUTION AND MARGIN. House-Level Contribution is defined as House Revenues less In-House operating expenses, which includes expense items such as food and beverage costs, labor costs, variable overheads and fixed costs, such as rent. It does not reflect the impact of depreciation, amortization, impairment, gain or loss on sale of property, general and administrative expenses or other applicable items. House-Level Contribution Margin is defined as House-Level Contribution as a percentage of our House Revenues and is a key determinant of our performance and profitability and our return on the investment we make in each of our Houses. Given that all costs associated with providing our members with the Soho House experience, including the costs associated with maintaining our Houses and providing services to members while in the Houses, are included in In-House operating expenses, we use House Revenues (inclusive of House Membership Revenues) in calculating House-Level Contribution and House-Level Contribution Margin to assess the overall profitability of our Houses. Accordingly, our management considers House-Level Contribution and House-Level Contribution Margin to be an important management measure to evaluate the performance of each House, and growth in aggregate House-Level Contribution allows us to leverage our general and administrative costs and improve overall profitability.

OTHER CONTRIBUTION AND MARGIN. Other Contribution is defined as Other revenues plus Non-House Membership Revenues less Other operating expenses, which includes expense items not related to the operation of Houses, such as labor costs, variable overheads and fixed costs, such as rent. It does not reflect the impact of depreciation, amortization, impairment, gain or loss on sale of property, general and administrative expenses, pre-opening expenses, foreign exchange gain/loss, Share-based compensation expense and other applicable items. Other Contribution Margin defined as Other Contribution as a percentage of our Other revenues and is a key determinant of our performance and profitability and our return on the investment in our non-House business. Our management considers Other Contribution and Contribution Margin to be an important management measure.

NET DEBT. Net Debt reflects the total debt, comprising long-term debt, property mortgage loans and related party loans, less cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. Net Debt is an important measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet. A limitation associated with using Net Debt is that it subtracts Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash and therefore may imply that there is less Company debt than the most comparable GAAP measure indicates. Management believes that investors may find it useful to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

CONSTANT CURRENCY. Some of our financial and operational data that we disclose in this release is presented on a 'constant currency' basis to isolate the effect of currency changes during the period. Where we refer to a measure being calculated in 'constant currency,' we are calculating the dollar change and the percentage change as if the exchange rate that is being used in the current period was in effect for all prior periods presented. We believe that this calculation provides a more meaningful indication of actual year over year performance and eliminates any fluctuations from currency exchange rates.

While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues or net income (loss), in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate one or more of these measures differently, which reduces the usefulness of any such measure as a comparative measure.

A reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the 13 weeks ending December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023 is set forth below:

For the 13 Weeks Ended Percent Change December 29,

2024

Actuals December 31,

2023

Actuals

(As Revised) Actuals Constant

Currency(1) (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Net income (loss) (92,223 (61,700 (49 (47 Depreciation and amortization 24,879 37,119 (33 (34 Interest expense, net 21,685 24,609 (12 (13 Income tax expense (379 5,425 n/m n/m EBITDA (46,038 5,453 n/m n/m Loss (gain) on sale of property and other, net 1,706 1,634 4 3 Share of profit (loss) of equity method investments (1,445 2,511 n/m n/m Foreign exchange(2) 51,645 (32,297 n/m n/m Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA 3,795 2,054 85 82 Share-based compensation expense 873 4,044 (78 (79 Loss on impairment of long lived assets and intangible assets(3) 13,567 47,772 (72 (72 Loss on impairment of Goodwill(4) 6,204 n/m n/m Expenses related to the evaluation of certain strategic transactions(5) (135 n/m n/m Expenses related to ERP implementation(6) 1,117 n/m n/m Operational reorganization and severance expense (7) 1,003 n/m n/m Out of period operating lease liability adjustment(8) (5,779 n/m n/m Brand license inventory provision(9) 4,571 n/m n/m Out of period capital expenditure adjustment (10) 2,562 Adjusted EBITDA 32,292 32,525 (1 (2 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of our constant currency results. Primarily driven by foreign exchange volatility impacting our non-USD debt and working capital. In the 13 weeks ended December 29, 2024, the Company recognized impairment losses on intangible assets of $14 million related to the impairment on four LINE and Saguaro hotel management contracts. In the 13 weeks ended December 31, 2023, the Company recognized $48 million of impairment losses on long-lived assets (comprised of $32 million in respect of Operating lease assets and $16 million of Property and equipment, net), of which $39 million is in respect of Soho Works North America. Further, the Company recognized impairment losses of $6 million on goodwill related to the LINE and Saguaro and Soho Roc House reporting units. Primarily relating to third party advisory expenses incurred by the Company's independent special committee in respect of the evaluation of certain strategic transactions. For the 13 weeks ended December 29, 2024, the Company incurred certain expenses related to the planned ERP system implementation. Expenses incurred with respect to a strategic reorganization program of the Company's operations and support teams. Represents an out-of-period adjustment correcting errors with respect to the estimation of the operating lease liability identified during the 13 week period ended December 21, 2023 but relating prior financial periods. There is no material impact from the correction of this error to previously reported periods. In November 2023, the Company entered into a 10-year licensing agreement with a third party to manufacture and distribute the Company's Cowshed brand, commencing January 1, 2024. This agreement has restricted the Company's ability to sell certain inventories it acquired prior to entering into the agreement. As such, the Company has provided in full for the inventory it is unable to recover as a result of the entering into the agreement. Represents an out-of-period adjustment correcting an error with respect to the capitalization of certain expenses in connection to new House openings identified during the 13 week period ended December 31, 2023 but relating prior financial periods. There is no material impact from the correction of this error to previously reported periods.

A reconciliation of Operating income (loss) to House-Level Contribution Other Contribution for the 13 weeks ending December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023 is set forth below:

For the 13 Weeks Ended December 29,

2024 December 31,

2023

Actuals

(As Revised) Change % December 31, 2023

Constant Currency Constant Currency

Change % Actuals (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Operating income (loss) (70,656 (27,521 n/m (27,974 n/m General and administrative 40,152 40,202 (0 40,864 (2 Pre-opening expenses 1,668 4,310 (61 4,381 (62 Depreciation and amortization 24,879 37,119 (33 37,730 (34 Share-based compensation 873 4,044 (78 4,111 (79 Foreign exchange gain, net 51,645 (32,297 n/m (32,829 n/m Other, net 2,815 4,381 (36 4,453 (37 Loss on impairment of long lived assets and intangible assets 13,567 47,772 (72 48,559 (72 Loss on impairment of Goodwill 6,204 n/m n/m Non-House membership revenues (7,909 (7,906 (0 (8,036 2 Other revenues (72,819 (70,149 (4 (71,304 (2 Other operating expenses 70,306 64,158 10 65,215 8 House-Level Contribution 60,725 64,113 (5 65,169 (7 Operating Gain (Loss) Margin (6 (2 House-Level Contribution Margin 27 30 30

For the 13 Weeks Ended December 29,

2024 December 31,

2023

Actuals

(As Revised) Change % December 31, 2023

Constant Currency (1) Constant Currency

Change (1) Actuals (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Operating income (loss) (70,656 (27,521 n/m (27,974 n/m General and administrative 40,152 40,202 (0 40,864 (2 Pre-opening expenses 1,668 4,310 (61 4,381 (62 Depreciation and amortization 24,879 37,119 (33 37,730 (34 Share-based compensation 873 4,044 (78 4,111 (79 Foreign exchange gain, net 51,645 (32,297 n/m (32,829 n/m Other, net 2,815 4,381 (36 4,453 (37 Loss on impairment of long lived assets and intangible assets 13,567 47,772 (72 48,559 (72 Loss on impairment of Goodwill 6,204 n/m n/m House membership revenues (101,427 (86,637 (17 (88,064 (15 In-House revenues (123,400 (125,293 2 (127,357 3 In-House operating expenses 164,102 147,817 11 150,252 9 Total Other Contribution 10,422 13,897 (25 14,126 (26 Operating Gain (Loss) Margin (6 (2 Other Contribution Margin 13 18 18 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of our constant currency results.

A reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the Fiscal Years ending December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023 is set forth below:

For the Fiscal Year Ended Percent Change December 29,

2024

Actuals December 31,

2023

Actuals

(As Revised) Actuals Constant

Currency(1) (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Net loss (163,568 (129,678 (26 (23 Depreciation and amortization 101,521 111,281 (9 (11 Interest expense, net 83,531 84,136 (1 (3 Income tax expense 13,318 10,811 23 20 EBITDA 34,802 76,550 (55 (56 Loss (gain) on sale of property and other, net 1,768 1,038 70 66 Share of profit of equity method investments (5,090 (1,900 n/m n/m Foreign exchange(2) 22,708 (36,196 n/m n/m Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA 10,713 9,319 15 12 Share-based compensation expense 16,023 20,230 (21 (23 Loss on impairment of long lived assets and intangible assets(3) 32,345 47,772 (32 (34 Loss on impairment of Goodwill(4) 6,204 n/m n/m Expenses related to shareholder activism(5) 1,885 n/m n/m Expenses related to the evaluation of certain strategic transactions(6) 2,289 n/m n/m Expenses related to ERP implementation(7) 1,117 n/m n/m Operational reorganization and severance expense(8) 7,140 n/m n/m Out of period operating lease liability adjustment(9) (5,779 n/m n/m Brand license inventory provision(10) 4,571 n/m n/m Adjusted EBITDA 131,904 115,605 14 16 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of our constant currency results. Primarily driven by foreign exchange volatility impacting our non-USD debt and working capital. In fiscal year ended December 29, 2024, the Company recognized $14 million of impairment losses on long-lived assets (comprised of $11 million in respect of Operating lease assets and $3 million of Property and equipment, net) of which $14 million is in respect of Soho Works North America and $1m relates to a UK restaurant site. The Company also recognized losses of $18 million on intangible assets related to the termination of two hotel management contracts and impairment on four LINE and Saguaro hotel management contracts. Following the Company's impairment review for fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, the Company recognized $48 million of impairment losses on long-lived assets (comprised of $32 million in respect of Operating lease assets and $16 million of Property and equipment, net), of which $39 million is in respect of Soho Works North America. The Company recognized impairment losses of $6 million on goodwill related to the LINE and Saguaro and Soho Roc House reporting units. Primarily relating to professional service fees related to shareholder activism response. Primarily relating to third party advisory expenses incurred by the Company's independent special committee in respect of the evaluation of certain strategic transactions. During fiscal year ended December 29, 2024, the Company incurred certain expenses related to the planned ERP system implementation. Expenses incurred with respect to a strategic reorganization program of the Company's operations and support teams. Represents out-of-period adjustments correcting errors with respect to the estimation of the operating lease liability identified during fiscal 2023 but relating to prior financial periods. There is no material impact from the correction of this error to previously reported periods. In November 2023, the Company entered into a licensing agreement with a third party for the Company's Cowshed brand. This has restricted the Company's ability to sell certain inventories it acquired prior to entering into the agreement. As such, the Company has provided in full for inventory it is unable to recover as a result of the entering into the agreement.

A Reconciliation of Operating loss to House-Level Contribution Other Contribution for the Fiscal Year ending December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023 is set forth below:

For the Fiscal Year Ended December 29,

2024 December 31,

2023

(As Revised) Change % December 31, 2023

Constant Currency(1) Constant Currency

Change %(1) Actuals (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Operating loss (70,041 (35,593 (97 (36,555 (92 General and administrative 152,922 143,583 7 147,466 4 Pre-opening expenses 15,626 18,679 (16 19,184 (19 Depreciation and amortization 101,521 111,281 (9 114,291 (11 Share-based compensation 16,023 20,230 (21 20,777 (23 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net 22,708 (36,196 n/m (37,175 n/m Other, net 11,843 6,006 97 6,168 92 Loss on impairment of long lived assets and intangible assets 32,345 47,772 (32 49,064 (34 Loss on impairment of Goodwill 6,204 n/m n/m Non-House membership revenues (32,855 (31,277 (5 (32,123 (2 Other revenues (304,175 (286,374 (6 (294,119 (3 Other operating expenses 276,321 256,897 8 263,845 5 House-Level Contribution 228,442 215,008 6 220,823 3 Operating Loss margin (6 (3 (3 House-Level Contribution Margin 26 27 27

For the Fiscal Year Ended December 29,

2024 December 31,

2023

(As Revised) Change % December 31, 2023

Constant Currency(1) Constant Currency

Change %(1) Actuals (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Operating loss (70,041 (35,593 (97 (36,555 (92 General and administrative 152,922 143,583 7 147,466 4 Pre-opening expenses 15,626 18,679 (16 19,184 (19 Depreciation and amortization 101,521 111,281 (9 114,291 (11 Share-based compensation 16,023 20,230 (21 20,777 (23 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net 22,708 (36,196 n/m (37,175 n/m Other, net 11,843 6,006 97 6,168 92 Loss on impairment of long-lived assets and intangible assets 32,345 47,772 (32 49,064 (34 Loss on impairment of Goodwill 6,204 n/m n/m House membership revenues (385,171 (325,328 (18 (334,126 (15 In-House revenues (481,613 (482,155 0 (495,195 3 In-House operating expenses 638,342 592,475 8 608,498 5 Total Other Contribution 60,709 60,754 (0 62,397 (3 Operating Loss margin (6 (3 (3 Other Contribution Margin 18 19 19

A reconciliation of Net Debt as of December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023 is set forth below:

As of Percentage change December 29,

2024 Actuals December 31,

2023

Actuals

(As Revised) Actuals Constant Currency (Unaudited) Current portion of debt, net of debt issuance costs 34,618 29,290 18 15 Debt, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 656,868 635,576 3 1 Property mortgage loans, net of debt issuance costs 137,385 137,099 0 (2 Total debt 828,871 801,965 3 1 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 152,716 159,155 (4 (7 Less: Restricted cash 3,602 1,951 85 80 Net debt 672,553 640,859 5 2

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for fiscal years 2024 and 2023 and 13 weeks ended December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023:

For the 13 Weeks Ended For the Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands except for per share data) December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023

(As Revised) December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023

(As Revised) (Unaudited) Revenues Membership revenues 109,336 94,543 418,026 356,605 In-House revenues 123,400 125,293 481,613 482,155 Other revenues 72,819 70,149 304,175 286,374 Total revenues 305,555 289,985 1,203,814 1,125,134 Operating expenses In-House operating expenses (164,102 (147,817 (638,342 (592,475 Other operating expenses (70,306 (64,158 (276,321 (256,897 General and administrative expenses (40,152 (40,202 (152,922 (143,583 Pre-opening expenses (1,668 (4,310 (15,626 (18,679 Depreciation and amortization (24,879 (37,119 (101,521 (111,281 Share-based compensation (873 (4,044 (16,023 (20,230 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (51,645 32,297 (22,708 36,196 Loss on impairment of long lived assets and intangible assets (13,567 (47,772 (32,345 (47,772 Loss on impairment of Goodwill (6,204 (6,204 Other, net (2,815 (4,381 (11,843 (6,006 Total operating expenses (376,211 (317,506 (1,273,855 (1,160,727 Operating income (loss) (70,656 (27,521 (70,041 (35,593 Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (21,685 (24,609 (83,531 (84,136 (Loss) gain on sale of property and other, net (1,706 (1,634 (1,768 (1,038 Share of income (loss) of equity method investments 1,445 (2,511 5,090 1,900 Total other expense, net (21,946 (28,754 (80,209 (83,274 Income (loss) before income taxes (92,602 (56,275 (150,250 (118,867 Income tax (expense) benefit 379 (5,425 (13,318 (10,811 Net (loss) Income (92,223 (61,700 (163,568 (129,678 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 538 340 600 (865 Net income (loss) attributable to Soho House Co Inc. (91,685 (61,360 (162,968 (130,543 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stock Basic and diluted (Note 14) (0.47 (0.29 (0.84 (0.67 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted (Note 14) 194,109 195,126 195,160 195,590

Condensed unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash flows for the 52 weeks ended December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023: For the Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands) December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023

(As Revised)(1) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss (163,568 (129,678 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 101,521 111,281 Non-cash share-based compensation (Note 13) 14,665 18,875 Deferred tax expense (benefit) (3,827 (607 Loss (gain) on sale of property and other, net 1,768 1,038 Loss on impairment of long lived assets and intangible assets (Note 5, Note 8, and Note 9) 32,345 47,772 Loss on impairment of Goodwill (Note 9) 6,204 Provision for write-down of inventories 6,827 Share of (income) loss of equity method investments (5,090 (1,900 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,795 2,808 Loss on debt extinguishment (Note 11) 3,278 PIK interest (settled), net of non-cash interest 31,827 39,300 Distributions from equity method investees 985 368 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 22,708 (36,196 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (21,267 (13,807 Inventories 2,551 (5,465 Operating leases, net 1,738 (1,915 Other operating assets 21,123 (16,994 Deferred revenue 16,423 16,432 Accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities 26,776 5,571 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 89,677 46,988 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (64,186 (65,941 Proceeds from sale of assets 1,368 Purchase of intangible assets (17,746 (17,938 Repayment from equity method investees 10,695 Property and casualty insurance proceeds received 148 Net cash used in investing activities (71,237 (82,363 Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of borrowings (Note 11) (1,777 (117,790 Payment for debt extinguishment costs (Note 11) (1,686 Proceeds from borrowings (Note 11) 1,105 140,000 Payments for debt issuance costs (2,822 Principal payments on finance leases (383 (407 Distributions to non-controlling interest (1,454 (390 Purchase of treasury stock, inclusive of commissions (Note 14) (17,396 (12,000 Net cash provided by financing activities (19,905 4,905 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (3,323 2,968 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (4,788 (27,502 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of year 161,106 188,608 End of year 156,318 161,106

For the Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands) December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023

(As Revised)(1) (Unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash are comprised of: Cash and cash equivalents 152,716 159,155 Restricted cash 3,602 1,951 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023 156,318 161,106 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid for interest 34,385 32,254 Cash paid for income taxes 3,768 5,541 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities 75,039 124,779 Acquisitions of property and equipment under finance leases 179 33 Prepaid capital expenditures 6,338 Accrued capital expenditures 11,451 13,760

Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023:

As of (in thousands, except for par value and share data) December 29,

2024 December 31, 2023

(As Revised)(1) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 152,716 159,155 Restricted cash 3,602 1,951 Accounts receivable, net 78,890 58,089 Inventories 54,419 57,596 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 98,774 111,949 Total current assets 388,401 388,740 Property and equipment, net 598,270 621,388 Operating lease assets 1,135,810 1,152,288 Goodwill 195,295 206,285 Other intangible assets, net 102,610 127,240 Equity method investments 13,217 21,695 Deferred tax assets 5,306 740 Other non-current assets 4,603 9,483 Total non-current assets 2,055,111 2,139,119 Total assets 2,443,512 2,527,859 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 75,987 70,316 Accrued liabilities 98,482 86,314 Current portion of deferred revenue 134,360 113,755 Indirect and employee taxes payable 33,889 40,159 Current portion of debt, net of debt issuance costs 34,618 29,290 Current portion of operating lease liabilities sites trading less than one year 371 1,721 Current portion of operating lease liabilities sites trading more than one year 57,078 49,436 Other current liabilities 39,377 35,831 Total current liabilities 474,162 426,822 Debt, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 656,868 635,576 Property mortgage loans, net of debt issuance costs 137,385 137,099 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion sites trading less than one year 90,081 68,762 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion sites trading more than one year 1,210,637 1,234,140 Finance lease liabilities 77,255 78,481 Financing obligation 76,900 76,624 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 23,697 30,057 Deferred tax liabilities 2,286 1,510 Non-current liabilities 23,699 5,941 Total non-current liabilities 2,298,808 2,268,190 Total liabilities 2,772,970 2,695,012

As of (in thousands, except for par value and share data) December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023

(As Revised)(1) (Unaudited) Shareholders' equity Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 66,359,217 shares issued and 52,731,922 outstanding as of December 29, 2024 and 62,189,717 issued and 53,722,597 outstanding as of December 31, 2023; Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 141,500,385 shares issued and outstanding as of December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023 2,079 2,057 Additional paid-in capital 1,246,584 1,231,941 Accumulated deficit (1,539,500 (1,376,532 Accumulated other comprehensive income 35,174 29,641 Treasury stock, at cost; 13,627,295 shares as of December 29, 2024 and 10,467,120 shares as of December 31, 2023 (79,396 (62,000 Total shareholders' deficit attributable to Soho House Co Inc. (335,059 (174,893 Non-controlling interest 5,601 7,740 Total shareholders' deficit (329,458 (167,153 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,443,512 2,527,859

Key Performance and Operating Metrics Evaluated by Management

In assessing the performance of our business, we consider a variety of operating and financial measures. These key measures include:

HOUSE MEMBERSHIP REVENUES House Membership Revenues are comprised primarily of annual membership fees and one-time legacy registration fees from Soho House members which are amortized over 20 years. The one-time registration fee is no longer applicable to new members admitted from April 4, 2022, see House Introduction Credits below.

HOUSE INTRODUCTION CREDITS New members admitted from April 4, 2022 have been required to purchase House Introduction Credits as part of their membership, per the House rules. House Introduction Credits are credits of an equivalent value to cash within Houses and are redeemable to purchase food and beverage items, and bedroom stays, at the Houses. House Introduction Credits expire after the first three months from the date of issuance, where legally permitted in the regions we operate, if not utilized or if the Company terminates a member's House membership. House Introduction Credits are recognized upon issuance as deferred revenue on our consolidated balance sheets. Revenue from House Introduction Credits are recognized as In-House revenues when redeemed by members, and as breakage revenue within Membership revenues upon expiration or in the period that we are able to reliably estimate expected breakage to the extent that they are unredeemed, are recognized.

IN-HOUSE REVENUESIn-House revenues include all revenues realized within our Houses, including food and beverage, accommodation and spa products and treatments.

HOUSE REVENUESHouse Revenues is defined as Membership revenues plus In-House revenues less Non-House Membership Revenues. Our management views House Membership Revenues and In-House revenues as interrelated and their aggregation as important in tracking House performance. Although there is no minimum spend for any member on In-House offerings, nevertheless in practice most members consume food and beverage, accommodations and other offerings at our Houses. The pricing of our In-House offerings is reflective of the fact that the significant majority of In-House offerings that generate In-House revenues are consumed by members who also pay a membership fee in relation to that House, with pricing of such In-House offerings being identical for both members and non-members.

NUMBER OF SOHO HOUSES. The number of Soho Houses reflects the total number of Soho Houses in operation in any period, irrespective of whether each House is (i) controlled by us, (ii) operated through a non-controlling interest in a joint venture or (iii) operated through a management contract.

We review the number of members from all Houses to assess new member growth, total House Revenues, and House-Level Contribution.

TOTAL MEMBERS. Total members is defined as Soho House members plus Other members.

NUMBER OF SOHO HOUSE MEMBERS. Our Soho House membership model is an integral part of our business and has a significant impact on our profitability and financial performance. Typically, members hold an Every House membership or a Local House membership. Member count is the primary driver of Membership Revenues and is also a critical factor in In-House Revenues as members utilize the offerings that are provided within the Houses. Soho House members include all active, frozen and non-paying members.

The extent to which we achieve growth in our membership base, retain existing members and periodically increase our membership fee rates will impact our profitability. We have historically enjoyed strong member loyalty, reflected by very high retention rates. Robust demand for our memberships is also evidenced by considerable wait lists for our Houses.

The year-over-year increase in our total number of Soho House members is driven by a combination of increases in membership at existing Houses and members from new Houses.

NUMBER OF OTHER MEMBERS. Other members include members of Soho Works and Soho Friends and are key to our growth strategy and enhancing our Soho House member experience. Prior to August 2022, HOME+ membership, which is now included in Soho Friends, was also included. Like Soho House members, other memberships are an integral part of our business and we believe will have a significant impact on our profitability and financial performance in the future.

SOHO HOUSE MEMBER RETENTION. Soho House Member Retention is defined as the number of Adult Paying Members (being all Soho House members excluding child members and complimentary members) at the beginning of a period less the number of Adult Paying Members who canceled their membership during that same period (without giving any effect to Adult Paying Members who froze their memberships during such period), as a proportion of total Adult Paying Members at the beginning of such period.

FROZEN MEMBERS. Frozen Members refers to Soho House members who have elected to suspend their membership payments on a six, nine- or twelve-month basis during which period the member is not able to gain access to a Soho House site as a member, access our membership Apps, or book bedrooms or Cowshed treatments or products on discounted member rates. Frozen Members are not included in Adult Paying Members, but are included in the total number of Soho House members.

MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. Membership revenues are comprised of House Membership Revenues (as defined below) and Non-House Membership Revenues (as defined below). House Membership Revenues and Non-House Membership Revenues are each comprised primarily of annual membership fees and one-time registration fees which are amortized over 20 years. Membership revenues are a function of the number of members, membership mix, and membership pricing. For GAAP, we report Membership revenues only from Houses and sites in which we own a controlling interest. Our membership pricing varies by geographic segment and membership offering and, as such, our mix of House and Soho Works club openings can affect our revenue growth and profitability over time. Prices are generally higher in North America and the rest of the world compared with the UK and Europe. Membership revenues provide a stable and recurring source of revenues which have few direct costs and, as such, is a reliable and predictable source of cash flow.

HOUSE MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. House Membership Revenues is an important performance indicator and is defined above in the Non-GAAP reconciliation.

IN-HOUSE REVENUES. In-House revenues refer to all revenues realized within our Houses, and primarily includes revenues from food and beverage, accommodation, and spa products and treatments.

HOUSE REVENUES. House Revenues is an important performance indicator and is defined in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

OTHER REVENUES. Other revenues are defined as total revenues that are not realized within our Houses, including revenues from Scorpios, Soho Works and our stand-alone restaurants, procurement fees from Soho House Design, Soho Home and Cowshed retail products and other revenues from products and services that we provide outside of our Houses, as well as management fees from The Ned sites and The LINE and Saguaro hotels.

ADJUSTED OTHER REVENUES. Adjusted Other Revenues is defined as Other Revenues plus non-House Membership Revenues.

NON-HOUSE MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. Non-House Membership Revenues are comprised of Soho Works membership revenue, Soho Friends membership revenue and SOHO HOME+ membership revenue which was merged into Soho Friends membership at the beginning of August 2022.

ACTIVE APP USERS. Active App Users is defined as unique users who have logged into any of our membership Apps within the last three months.

AVERAGE DAILY RATE. is Average Daily Rate represents the average rental income per paid occupied room.

REVENUE PER AVAILABLE ROOM (RevPAR). The key industry standard for measuring hotel-operating performance is RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying the percentage of occupied rooms to available rooms by the average daily rate realized. Where this is presented on a like-for like basis, RevPAR is adjusted for new or divested sites, for example Houses that were not open in the comparison period.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance and operational performance for the remainder of fiscal 2024, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2024 and as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, we operate in rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Soho House Co:

Soho House Co (SHCO) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the Soho House Co platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with Soho House Co through our global collection, as at December 29, 2024 of 45 Soho Houses, 8 Soho Works, Scorpios Beach Clubs in Mykonos and Bodrum, Soho Home our interiors and lifestyle retail brand and our digital channels. The Ned in London, New York and Doha, The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of Soho House Co's wider portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.sohohouseco.com.

Source: Soho House Co (SHCO)

