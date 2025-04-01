Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - GT Resources Inc. (TSXV: GT) (OTCQB: CGTRF) (FSE: 7N1) (the "Company" or "GT") announces that the board of directors have approved for grant the following annual equity incentives to directors, officers, employees, advisors and consultants

875,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain employees, advisors and consultants which vest 3-years from the date of issue and have a term of 5-years; 3,000,000 deferred shares units ("DSUs") to certain officers and directors, which are exercisable upon departure from the Company and which vest 1-year from the date of issue; 5,400,000 stock options to certain officers and directors, which are exercisable for five years at a price of $0.025 per common share with 1/3rd vesting immediately and 1/3rd every 6-months thereafter; and 700,000 stock options to certain employees, advisors and consultants, which are exercisable for five years at a price of $0.025 per common share with 1/3rd vesting immediately and 1/3rd every 6-months thereafter.

About GT Resources

GT Resources Inc. (TSXV: GT) is a mineral exploration and development company with a strategy to advance magmatic sulphide copper, nickel & PGE mining projects in Europe and North America. Existing projects are located in Finland and Canada and are comprised of district scale opportunities that have attracted strategic investment from a major mining company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Derrick Weyrauch"

President & CEO, Director

