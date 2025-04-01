Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.04.2025

WKN: 855182 | ISIN: JP3818000006 | Ticker-Symbol: FUJ1
Tradegate
31.03.25
19:27 Uhr
18,470 Euro
+0,080
+0,44 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,20018,53031.03.
18,19018,55031.03.
PR Newswire
01.04.2025 04:24 Uhr
192 Leser
Fujitsu Limited: Fujitsu and Macquarie University partner to help address critical shortage of machine learning engineers

Finanznachrichten News

New micro credentials course will give students access to Fujitsu's AutoML technology, allowing them to generate AI models more rapidly

KAWASAKI, Japan, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faster and highly accurate AI models will be available and accessible to students through a strategic partnership between global digital transformation leader, Fujitsu, and Macquarie University.

The collaboration, formed through an established strategic partnership, will offer university-developed AI micro credentials via Macquarie University's online learning platforms as well as popular platforms including LinkedIn Learning and Udemy, allowing students, researchers and industry professionals around the world access to Fujitsu's proprietary AutoML technology while developing valuable knowledge and skills in automated machine learning.

The new four-week online course, "Fujitsu AutoML: Mastering Automated Machine Learning" will open for registrations. The course is tailored to bridge the gap in AI education and will teach basic theory with practical exercises on topics including automated machine learning, models and algorithms using the Fujitsu AutoML tool.

Accelerating AI implementation process with Fujitsu AutoML technology

The Fujitsu AutoML technology speeds up analysis by evaluating the most promising machine learning pipelines, rather than all combinations of possible outcomes. The technology also enhances transparency for data-driven decision-making by showing users how the AI model is built.

Fujitsu AutoML is an integral component of Fujitsu's cloud-based AI Platform, Fujitsu Kozuchi, which enables rapid development, testing, and implementation of AI across seven areas: Generative AI, AutoML, predictive analytics, text, vision, AI trust, explainable AI.

For full release click here

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fujitsu-and-macquarie-university-partner-to-help-address-critical-shortage-of-machine-learning-engineers-302416383.html

