OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - BRP Inc. (DOOO, DOO.TO) announced that it agreed to sell 100% of the outstanding shares of Telwater Pty, Ltd. to Yamaha Motor Australia Pty Ltd., a subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. The transaction follows BRP's decision to sell its Marine businesses to channel its efforts and investments towards its core Powersports activities.Telwater Pty, Ltd. includes the businesses of renowned brands such as Quintrex, Stacer and Savage. This transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of BRP's Fiscal 2026.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX