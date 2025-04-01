Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

GURIT ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DR. TOBIAS LÜHRIG AS NEW CEO



Zurich, April 1, 2025 - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Tobias Lührig, a German national, as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2025. Dr. Javier Perez-Freije, CFO and current acting CEO ad interim, will continue to lead the company until Tobias Lührig officially starts, after which Javier Perez-Freije will return to the sole role as Chief Financial Officer. With over 20 years of leadership experience in family-owned and private equity-backed companies, Tobias Lührig has a proven track record in operational efficiency, strategic realignment, and margin enhancement. His expertise in right-sizing, fostering resilience during transitions, and aligning global operations makes him the ideal leader for Gurit's ongoing realignment.

Tobias Lührig holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and an Executive MBA from Harvard Business School. Currently serving as CEO of Bischof+Klein International SE, he combines his engineering, financial, and consulting expertise with a commitment to continuous improvement and corporate culture transformation, which will help to position Gurit for future excellence and growth.



The Board of Directors extends its gratitude to Javier Perez-Freije for his commitment and leadership and looks forward to his ongoing contribution as CFO. The Board wishes Tobias Lührig a strong start and great success in his new role. About Gurit

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) are specialized in the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, structural profiles, prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives and resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, marine, building and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States.

www.gurit.com

