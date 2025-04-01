Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Zurich, April 1, 2025 - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Tobias Lührig, a German national, as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2025. Dr. Javier Perez-Freije, CFO and current acting CEO ad interim, will continue to lead the company until Tobias Lührig officially starts, after which Javier Perez-Freije will return to the sole role as Chief Financial Officer.
With over 20 years of leadership experience in family-owned and private equity-backed companies, Tobias Lührig has a proven track record in operational efficiency, strategic realignment, and margin enhancement. His expertise in right-sizing, fostering resilience during transitions, and aligning global operations makes him the ideal leader for Gurit's ongoing realignment.
About Gurit
Gurit Group Communications
Phone: +41 44 316 15 50, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
Forward-looking statements:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gurit Holding AG
|Thurgauerstrasse 54
|8050 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|https://www.gurit.com/
|ISIN:
|CH1173567111
|Valor:
|117356711
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2109546
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2109546 01-Apr-2025 CET/CEST