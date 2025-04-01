EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Exail wins an order worth approximately EUR 25 million to supply mine-hunting drone systems in the Asia-Pacific region

Press release

Paris, 1st April 2025

Exail Technologies has achieved another significant commercial success in the field of maritime robotics for mine countermeasures. A navy in the Asia-Pacific region has decided to equip itself with several MIDS (Mine Identification and Disposal Systems) drone systems. This substantial contract represents approximately €25 million in revenue for Exail. The drone deliveries will be spread over three years.

This commercial success adds to another contract won last year for the same application and with the same end customer for the supply of a suite of navigation systems, underwater positioning systems, and sonars, for several million euros. This additional order demonstrates the strength of the range of solutions offered by the group and its ability to provide complete systems, including drone systems, navigation & positioning equipment, and integrating them into clients' fleets.

The MIDS systems offered by Exail consist of drones from the UMIS solution, designed and developed by the group. These include SEASCAN and K-STER underwater drones. They intervene in the final phase of mine countermeasure missions to neutralize previously identified underwater threats. SEASCAN drones are used to inspect and precisely identify threats. K-STER drones are "consumable" drones that are destroyed during mine neutralization.

Several systems of these drone models have already been ordered by other clients, including several hundred K-STER drones. They will be mass-produced at the drone assembly site in Ostend, Belgium, benefiting from industrial volume effects.

The new order announced today confirms Exail's position as a leading global player in the field of autonomous robotics, particularly for underwater mine countermeasures. The company has just won another major contract worth several hundred million euros in this application with its UMIS drone systems (link to the dedicated press release) and is well positioning itself to equip a significant portion of navies worldwide.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with vertical integration of its activities. The group offers complex systems of drones, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients operating in harsh environments and generates its revenue in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their fields.

www.exail-technologies.com

