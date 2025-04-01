Mondi Plc - Mondi completes acquisition of Western Europe Packaging Assets of Schumacher Packaging

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 01

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

1 April 2025

Mondi completes acquisition of Western Europe Packaging Assets

of Schumacher Packaging

Mondi plc ("Mondi" or the "Group") a global leader in the production of sustainable packaging and paper, has completed the acquisition of the Western Europe Packaging Assets of Schumacher Packaging, expanding Mondi's footprint, enhancing its customer offering and creating a strong platform for further growth.

Complementing Mondi's existing network of corrugated solutions plants across Central and Eastern Europe, the acquired corrugated converting and solid board operations in Germany, Benelux and UK will add over 1 billion square meters of capacity when fully operational. This includes two state-of-the-art mega box plants located at Ebersdorf and Greven (Germany), which have best-in-class production speed and operational efficiency, and offer significant growth potential following a recent investment programme.

Andrew King, Mondi Group CEO, said:

"This acquisition significantly strengthens our corrugated packaging business, extending our footprint in Western Europe and offering strong vertical integration opportunities.

"We are delighted to welcome our new Schumacher Packaging colleagues to Mondi. Together we will expand our eCommerce and FMCG offering, particularly in Western Europe, presenting exciting opportunities to introduce the Group's unique range of products to a wider array of customers as they increasingly transition towards more sustainable packaging solutions."

- END -

Enquiries

Investors/analysts:

Fiona Lawrence+44 742 587 8683

Mondi Group: Head of Investor Relations

Media:

Chris Gurney +44 799 004 3764

Mondi Group: Head of Corporate Communication

Richard Mountain +44 790 968 4466

FTI Consulting

Editors' notes

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 22,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2024, Mondi had revenues of €7.4 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.0 billion. Mondi is listed on the London Stock Exchange in the ESCC category (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent. It also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

mondigroup.com

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.