Fluidra to become a significant minority owner of a fast-growing, technology focused and innovative cordless robotic pool cleaning player

Establishes a game-changing partnership that unites complementary strengths to deliver enhanced solutions to a broader customer base

Fluidra, a global leader in pool and wellness equipment and connected solutions, takes a step into the future of pool cleaning by forming a strategic alliance with Aiper, a leading player in cordless robotic pool cleaning technology.

An initial investment of $100 million resulting in a 27% interest in Aiper Inc ("Aiper"), through the issuance of new shares, marks the first milestone in a partnership which will leverage the two companies' combined strengths to grow the overall cleaning market and customer base.

With around 30 million pools worldwide, the robotic pool cleaner market remains largely underpenetrated, with adoption rates still below 25%. As consumer demand for smarter, automated solutions accelerates, there is a significant opportunity to drive growth through innovation and expansion.

Aiper is redefining the pool cleaning experience with its cutting-edge cordless smart robotic technology and go-to-market approach. With a clearly focused and attractive consumer brand, the company is growing fast in direct-to-consumer channels both online as well as through major electronics and DIY retailers.

Fluidra is a leading player in automatic pool cleaning solutions in professional and retail channels with a broad high-quality portfolio: from pressure, suction, in-floor, solar and manual cleaners to corded and cordless robotic cleaners. This partnership unlocks value by bringing together Fluidra's global expertise and scale, industrial capabilities, patents, and distribution networks with Aiper's advanced technology and agile consumer approach. By leveraging each company's strengths, the alliance will drive expansion, accelerated innovation and new business opportunities across channels. It will also enable Fluidra to strengthen its capabilities in the growing cordless automatic pool cleaning business and broaden further its portfolio with innovative solutions for the professional and retail channels. Fluidra will maintain its dedication to distribution in the professional channel, while Aiper will focus on consumer retail channels.

With global operations and employing around 470 people, Aiper's sales amounted to approximately $195 million in 2024, up an impressive 75% compared to the prior year. Its primary markets are North America and Europe, while its strategic manufacturing partners are located in Vietnam and China. Aiper operates two R&D centers employing more than 270 engineers.

The transaction has been structured in two phases:

Fluidra will acquire a 27% interest in Aiper through a $100 million capital raise, which will trigger initial collaboration to enhance innovation.

In a second phase, Fluidra plans to increase its interest in Aiper to a majority stake through a subsequent investment in cash or in kind. This phase II investment is planned when Aiper reaches revenues of more than $370 million and EBITDA margins around 15%.

"We are truly excited about this strategic partnership and initial meaningful minority stake in Aiper with a path to being a majority shareholder. The company's breakthrough innovation, consumer-focused approach and talented team are exactly what we look for in a partner as we shape the future of smart pool cleaning. Together, we are set to provide smarter, more efficient solutions to our broad range of customers worldwide", said Jaime Ramírez, Fluidra's CEO.

"This is an exciting moment for Aiper. Joining forces with Fluidra, a global leader in the industry, is an incredible opportunity to take our innovation and growth to the next level. We share a passion for pushing the boundaries of intelligent pool cleaning, and together, we are set to redefine what is possible. With Fluidra's global reach and capabilities, we are even more confident in our ability to deliver smarter, more efficient pool cleaning solutions. I'm incredibly excited for what lies ahead", said Richard Wang, Aiper's Founder and CEO.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including antitrust clearance, and it is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025.

About Fluidra

Fluidra S.A. (FDR: SM), is a global leader in equipment and connected solutions in the pool and wellness sector. It is currently listed on the Ibex 35, Spain's benchmark stock market index, and on the FTSE4Good Index Series, a benchmark index in terms of sustainability. Fluidra can be highlighted for its wide range of innovative connected products and services, all of which are available in the 45-plus countries in which it operates. The company owns a portfolio of some of the industry's most well-known and trusted brands, including Jandy®, AstralPool®, Polaris®, Cepex®, Zodiac®, CTX Professional® and Gre®.

To learn more about Fluidra, visit www.fluidra.com

