$32B Global IT Services Analyst, Gartner® (NYSE: IT), Continues to Focus on Digital Twins Across Industries

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of real-time digital twin software, announces the Company was Recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle for Digital Grid as a Sample Vendor in the Digital Twins category.

The report states, "The digital grid faces the challenge of managing rising renewable energy volumes while ensuring real-time interaction with generators and customers for operational resilience. This Hype Cycle provides utility CIOs with insights on technologies that improve the reliability of the digital grid."

According to National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), "Distributed energy resources (DER) are small, modular, energy generation and storage technologies that provide electric capacity or energy where you need it. Typically producing less than 10 megawatts (MW) of power, DER systems can usually be sized to meet your particular needs and installed on site."





"We are excited to be recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Digital Twins category in this report on the Digital Grid," said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. "Energy systems and the management of them are being transformed as distributed energy resources, DERs, join their legacy counterparts. As a digital twin, the Company's edgeCore software can visualize and bring dissimilar systems together and orchestrate their use of AI and Automation."

edgeCore software unites and orchestrates real-time data and control systems from engineering (ET), opertional (OT), Customer (CT) and Information technology domains to reduce complexity and facilitate decisions while integrating with Zero Trust Security paradigms, like Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security.

According to Gartner, "Operational systems are evolving from reactive dispatch to predictive and, in some limited cases, autonomous operations, enabled by software-defined assets and digital twins creating intelligent industrial assets. This evolution necessitates a holistic approach to integrating engineering technology (ET), IT, OT and CT to enhance interoperability within the ecosystem. The growing complexity underscores the importance of CPS security at the physical-asset level."

"The Digital Grid opportunity for Digital Twins is interesting to our customers and integrators in the defense sector that address operational energy," said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. "As a pioneer in creating real-time operations that blend legacy and digital innovations, we believe we can accelerate success and deliver value to the Digital Grid."

edgeTI offers demonstrations and free evaluations of Digital Twins via the Company's website to prospective enterprises.

Gartner Attribution and Objectivity Disclaimer

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Digital Grid, 2024, Lloyd Jones, Jo-Ann Clynch, 8 July 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

