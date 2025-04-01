1Spatial has announced its third deal for its key 1Streetworks SaaS application, with Kent County Council (KCC). The deal is worth £0.5m over 12 months, further contributing to the company's positive start to the year. Notably, through using 1Streetworks to review roadwork requests and reduce disruption, it is estimated a reduction of at least 40% in road closures could be achieved. Such a success rate should deliver a strong return on investment (ROI) for KCC as well as significant societal benefits. Consequently, while it is taking time and investment to penetrate the UK market with 1Streetworks, we continue to believe in the potential for this product to gain significant market share in the UK and materially enhance 1Spatial's margin profile over time.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...