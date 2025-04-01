Suominen Corporation: Suominen has published its Annual Report 2024

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on April 1, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (EEST)

Suominen's Annual Report 2024 has been published today. The Annual Report includes the Report by the Board of Directors including the Sustainability Statement, Financial Statements for 2024, the Auditor's report, Assurance report on the Sustainability Statement, Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Report and Annual review.

Suominen's sustainability statement is prepared in accordance with the Finnish Accounting Act, European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and EU Taxonomy regulation.

Together with the Annual Report, Suominen publishes the Report by the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements as an xHTML file in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labeled with iXBRL tags and notes have been labeled with iXBRL block tags. The audit firm Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Suominen's ESEF Financial Statements. The assurance has been conducted in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements ISAE 3000.

The Annual Report is published on Suominen's website www.suominen.fi and is attached to this stock exchange release as a PDF-format and as an xHTML file.

The Annual Report is available in Finnish and in English.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Corporate Communications

For additional information:

Minna Rouru, Chief People & Communications Officer, tel. +358 40 526 1975

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2024 were EUR 462.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.suominen.fi

Attachments