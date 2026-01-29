Suominen Corporation: Commencement of a new plan period in the share-based Long-Term Incentive Plan for management and key employees

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on January 29, 2026 at 9:35 a.m. (EET)



New Performance Period 2026-2028

Based on the existing share-based Long Term Incentive Plan for management and key employees, communicated as a stock exchange release on February 6, 2024, the Board of Directors of Suominen Corporation has decided on the commencement of a new plan period covering the years 2026-2028.

The purpose of the plan is to align the interests of the company's shareholders and key employees to increase the company's value in the long term, to commit key employees to implement the company's strategy, objectives and long-term interest, and to reward them for high performance.

The performance criteria of the performance period 2026-2028 are tied to Absolute Total Shareholder Return during the years 2026-2028 (weight 40%), Earnings Before Interests and Taxes (EBIT) in fiscal year 2028 (weight 40%), and the company's target to improve its raw material efficiency (weight 20%), measured for fiscal year 2028. The potential rewards from the plan will be paid after the end of the performance period.

The value of the rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan corresponds to a maximum total of 1,500,000 shares of Suominen, including also the proportion to be paid in cash. The target group in the performance period 2026-2028 consists of 28 key employees, including the President & CEO and other members of the Suominen Leadership Team.

The potential reward will be paid partly in Suominen's shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion of the reward is intended to cover taxes and statutory social security contributions arising from the reward to the key employee. As a rule, no reward will be paid if the key employee's employment or director contract terminates before the reward payment.

The Suominen Leadership Team member must hold 50% of the received shares until the value of the Suominen Leadership Team member's total shareholding in Suominen equals to 50% of the member's annual gross salary for the calendar year preceding the payment of the reward. Respectively, the President & CEO must hold 50% of the received shares until the value of the President & CEO's total shareholding in Suominen equals to the value of the President & CEO's annual gross salary for the calendar year preceding the payment of the reward. Such number of Suominen shares must be held as long as the membership in the Suominen Leadership Team or the position as the President & CEO continues.

Amendments to the ongoing performance periods

Board of Directors has also resolved on amendments to the performance criteria for the ongoing performance periods 2024-2026 and 2025-2027. The Board has resolved that for both the performance periods, raw material efficiency will be measured based on the final year of the respective performance period (previously based on the first year of the performance period).

