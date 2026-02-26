Anzeige
WKN: 806454 | ISIN: FI0009010862 | Ticker-Symbol: 1S0
Frankfurt
26.02.26 | 08:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2026 16:36 Uhr
Suominen Corporation: Change in Suominen Leadership Team: Minna Rouru to pursue new opportunities outside the company

Suominen Corporation stock exchange release on February 26, 2026, at 17:30 EET

Suominen Chief People and Communications Officer (CPCO) Minna Rouru has announced her decision to leave Suominen to take on a role in another company. She will leave Suominen at the latest on August 26, 2026. The CPCO succession process has been initiated and will be announced in due course.

"I would like to warmly thank Minna for her significant contribution to Suominen's transformation. Her expertise, commitment, and positive mindset have been instrumental in advancing our cultural change and strengthening our organization. I wish Minna all success in her next professional projects," says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Suominen.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 214 3268

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2025 were EUR 412.4 million and we have almost 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.suominen.fi


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
