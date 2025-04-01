Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.04.2025
Kurs-Explosion voraus?: Diese kaum bekannte Aktie bohrt jetzt im Hotspot - und du erfährst es als Erster!
WKN: A0MQ1C | ISIN: SG9999003735 | Ticker-Symbol: 4XP
Frankfurt
01.04.25
08:08 Uhr
8,750 Euro
-0,600
-6,42 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
PR Newswire
01.04.2025 10:36 Uhr
67 Leser
XP Power Ltd - Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

XP Power Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 01

1 April 2025

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Total Voting Rights

In fulfilment of its obligations under DTR 5.6.1 R, XP Power notifies the market that, on 31 March 2025, the share capital of the Company consisted of 27,932,178 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") and a further 7,500 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 27,932,178. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

XP Power

Ruth Cartwright, Company Secretary

+44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith/Lucy Gibbs

+44 (0)207 638 9571


