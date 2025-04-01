Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.04.2025
Kurs-Explosion voraus?: Diese kaum bekannte Aktie bohrt jetzt im Hotspot - und du erfährst es als Erster!
WKN: A2QJRW | ISIN: SE0015244520
Frankfurt
01.04.25
08:17 Uhr
2,780 Euro
+0,115
+4,32 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
01.04.2025 11:26 Uhr
131 Leser
BioInvent International: BioInvent to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Finanznachrichten News

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 1, 2025 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces that during April, the Company management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference
Format: One-on-one meetings
Date: April 2
Location: Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Stifel Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum
Format: Corporate presentation and one-on-one meetings
Date: April 8-9. Corporate presentation April 9 at 11:30 am EDT (Track 2)
Location: Virtual

About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently five drug candidates in six ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com .

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

Attachments

BioInvent to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOURCE: BioInvent International



