WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices eased on Tuesday after rising sharply in the previous session following U.S. threats against Russia and Iran.Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.2 percent to $74.59 in European trade after climbing 2.8 percent on Monday, the most since mid-January. WTI crude futures were down 0.3 percent at $71.30.Markets keenly await U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs announcement on April 2 to assess the impact of fuel demand.Goldman Sachs economists expect Trump to announce an average 15 percent. reciprocal tariff. They also raised their forecast for inflation and lowered it for U.S. economic growth for the end of the year.Concerns over tighter global supply also remained in focus after Trump threatened Russia with tariffs and vowed to continue strikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels until they no longer pose a threat to global shipping.He also issued a stern warning to Iran, stating that the 'real pain is yet to come.'Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the U.S. would receive a strong blow if it acted on President Trump's threat to bomb unless Tehran reaches a new nuclear deal with Washington.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX