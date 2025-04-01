BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite lingering uncertainty about tariffs, German stocks are up firmly in positive territory on Tuesday, rebounding after four successive days of declines.Investors are digesting regional business activity data, euro area unemployment report, and the preliminary report on Eurozone inflation.'Wednesday, it will be Liberation Day in America, as President Trump has so proudly dubbed it,' White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. 'The President will be announcing a tariff plan that will roll back the unfair trade practices that have been ripping off our country for decades. He's doing this in the best interest of the American worker.'European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech today that the European Union is open to negotiations with the U.S. on tariffs but will take retaliatory measures, if necessary,The benchmark DAX was up 308.10 points or 1.39% at 22,469.82 a little while ago.Siemens Energy, Adidas and Commerzbank are gaining 3.3 to 3.7%, and Rheinmetall is rising 2.3%,Siemens, Continental, Zalando, Heidelberg Materials, Infineon Technologies, SAP, Deutsche Bank, Volkswagen, BMW, Sartorius, Deutsche Boerse and Siemens Healthineers are advancing 1 to 2%.Final data from S&P Global showed the HCOB Germany Manufacturing PMI rose to 48.3 in March 2025 from 46.5 in February, marking its highest level since August 2022.The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI came in with a reading of 48.6 in March, slightly below the preliminary estimate of 48.7 but up from February's final reading of 47.6.Data from Eurostat said euro area inflation rate dropped to 2.2% in March from 2.3% in February. Core consumer prices increased 2.4% in March over the same month in the previous year.The Consumer Price Index in the Euro Area increased to 128.04 points in March from 127.26 points in February.A separate data from Eurostat showed the unemployment rate in the Euro Area decreased to 6.1% in February from 6.2% in January of 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX