Michelin: Standard & Poor's upgrades Michelin's Long-Term rating by one notch to 'A', with a Stable outlook

Finanznachrichten News

Clermont-Ferrand, April 1, 2025

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Standard & Poor's upgrades Michelin's Long-Term rating by one notch to 'A', with a Stable outlook

On March 31, 2025, Standard & Poor's has upgraded Michelin's (Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin and its main financial subsidiaries) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) rating from 'A-' to 'A', with a Stable outlook.

The agency "anticipates that Michelin will continue to maintain a very strong balance sheet in 2025 and 2026, supported by strong and resilient profitability and solid free operating cash flow" and that "Michelin's credit metrics would likely remain resilient in a scenario of prolonged tariff implementation" thanks to it "relatively high degree of local production in the U.S. (…), as well as its track record of passing through higher costs".

Standard & Poor's announcement comes after the recent upgrades of Long-Term ratings by Fitch (from 'A-' to 'A' with a Stable outlook, in February 2025) and by Moody's (from 'A3' to 'A2' with a Stable outlook in July 2024 - unsolicited rating), and the initial rating by Scope Ratings ('A' with a Stable outlook, in July 2024).

Contact details

Investor Relations

investor-relations@michelin.com

Guillaume Jullienne

guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com

Flavien Huet
flavien.huet@michelin.com

Benjamin Marcus
benjamin.marcus@michelin.com 		Media Relations

+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
groupe-michelin.service.de.presse@michelin.com

Individual Shareholders

+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05

Muriel Combris-Battut
muriel.floc-hlay@michelin.com

Elisabete Antunes
elisabete.antunes@michelin.com

