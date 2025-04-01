Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company" or "MustGrow"), a leading provider of biological and regenerative agriculture solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of three cutting-edge biological solutions to MustGrow's existing Canadian product lines through its recently acquired Canadian sales and distribution division, NexusBioAg. Product website linked here: NexusBioAg.

MustGrow now proudly offers three new biological solutions designed to enhance crop health, boost yield potential, and improve environmental resilience. Featuring EZ-Gro Max, EZ-Gro Cyto, and Rootella® mycorrhizal inoculants, these innovative products provide farmers with powerful, science-backed tools to maximize every acre.

"At MustGrow, we are committed to accelerating the adoption of biological solutions in agriculture. With this new product lineup, we are offering Canadian farmers proven, science-driven products that support sustainable farming while delivering strong agronomic performance," said Colin Bletsky, COO of MustGrow.

EZ-Gro Max: Maximize Every Acre

Powered by Bio-APP Technology, EZ-Gro Max is a next-generation biostimulant designed to enhance foliar nutrition, improve plant growth, and increase yield potential while mitigating environmental stress.

Key Benefits:

Contains a five-biostimulant stack that promotes plant growth and development

Enhances crop yield potential

Reduces the effects of heat, drought, and other environmental stresses

Compatible with most foliar nutrition and chemistry partners

EZ-Gro Max is designed for Alfalfa, Barley, Canola, Corn, Oats, Potatoes, Rye, Soybeans, and Wheat, ensuring broad-spectrum benefits across multiple crop types.

EZ-Gro Cyto: Power Through the Unpredictable

Designed to help crops thrive under drought, heat, cold, and salinity stress, EZ-Gro Cyto is a stacked biostimulant package that proactively preserves yield potential in unpredictable conditions.

Key Benefits:

Features a four-biostimulant stack to improve resistance to environmental stresses

Activates plant disease resistance traits

Stimulates plant growth and development

Increases the number and size of flowers, grains, and pods

EZ-Gro Cyto is optimized for Alfalfa, Barley, Canola, Chickpeas, Corn, Lentils, Oats, Peas, Rye, Soybeans, Sunflower, and Wheat, making it an essential tool for growers facing variable weather conditions.

Rootella®: Highly Effective Mycorrhizal Inoculants

Developed by Groundwork BioAg®, Rootella mycorrhizal inoculants enhance root networks by forming fungal mycelia that increase plants' ability to absorb water and nutrients. Built on more than 30 years of research, these highly efficient inoculants improve plant fertility, resilience, and sustainability.

Key Benefits:

Improved nutrient uptake, leading to increased yield and quality

Fertilizer and water savings, reducing input costs without compromising yield

Enhanced stress resilience, including drought, flooding, salinity, and extreme pH soils

Supports environmental sustainability through carbon sequestration

