Epson Unveils QS100 4K PRO-UHD Ultra Short-Throw High Brightness Laser Projector Built for Custom Home Entertainment Integration

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today announced the new Epson QS100 4K PRO-UHD®2 HDR Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector, built for custom integration in today's modern living environments. As the demand for advanced visual technology grows beyond traditional setups, the QS100 sets a new benchmark for ultra short throw projection, projecting images of up to 160 inches from just inches away from the screen to bring cinematic-scale entertainment into any space. Designed with custom integrators and interior designers in mind, the QS100 seamlessly integrates with premium audio and smart home control systems to create fully customized, intelligently connected experiences in great rooms and media spaces. It is also ISF Certified, allowing calibration to optimize performance based on the viewing environment.

"The QS100 is the latest addition in Epson's Q-Series projector lineup, bringing next-level projection technology to modern homes," said Melvin Diaz, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Featuring Epson's innovative 3-chip, 3LCD technology, the QS100 delivers vibrant, lifelike images. Plus, with a stronger focus on custom integration needs, the QS100 is a perfect fit within Epson's ultra-premium, high-lumen Q-Series, designed for contemporary living spaces beyond traditional home theater rooms."

Engineered to redefine home entertainment with stunning brightness and immersive visuals - even in well-lit spaces - the QS100 features 4,500 lumens of color brightness (IDMS Rated) and 4,500 lumens of white brightness (ISO Rated)3 with Epson's proprietary 3-chip 3LCD laser-array technology. Producing breathtaking image quality across a wide range of content, the QS100 is powered by Epson's QZX Picture Processor, a 32-bit proprietary engine that enhances contrast, brightness and color accuracy. Whether watching live sports, TV shows, movies or gaming, users will experience unparalleled clarity and detail. Additionally, its advanced dynamic tone mapping feature further refines HDR performance for a balanced, vibrant, true-to-life image.

Designed to blend well into different types of décor, the QS100 offers a premium modern design with a matte finish in black or white color options, reducing reflection glares that may distort picture quality. Additional features include:

Cutting-Edge Ultra Short Throw Lens Technology - Unlike standard throw projectors, the precision glass ultra short throw lens drastically reduces the throw distance and supports screen sizes up to 160-inches - from just a few inches away

Delivers outstanding color accuracy with 3-chip 3LCD technology and 4,500 lumens color brightness (IDMS Rated) and 4,500 lumens of white brightness (ISO Rated) 2 ; new preset picture modes specifically calibrated for bright environments

4K PRO-UHD 2 uses advanced pixel-shifting technology to control three individual high-definition LCD chips, producing amazing detail and clarity without sacrificing picture brightness

Full 10-bit HDR color processing supports HDR, HDR10 4 and HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) content for improved color accuracy, enhanced contrast, and more realistic and immersive viewing experiences for movies and games. Dynamic tone mapping automatically adjusts to the optimal HDR level frame-by-frame

Create an intelligent and integrated home entertainment experience by configuring Crestron ® , Control4 ® , or any PJLink ® compatible control system, allowing effortless operation via remote control, touchpad, or even voice control systems

True multi-array laser diodes produce an ideal light source that delivers incredible color accuracy; virtually maintenance-free for up to 20,000 hours 5

Smooth gaming experience with support for Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and very low input lag for competitive gaming

With individually adjustable feet, multi-point picture settings and an optional wall mount bracket, it is easy to set up this ultra short throw projector in no time. It's also compatible with UST projector integrated cabinets from Salamander Designs®, making for seamless and stealth installations in virtually any room

Availability

The Epson QS100 4K PRO-UHD2 Laser Projector (MSRP $4999) is now available in black and white models through authorized Epson dealers. The new projector comes with Epson's world-class warranty and support, including a standard three-year limited warranty with two-business-day full unit replacement, including free shipping and free lifetime technical phone support.

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 4K Resolution Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to produce an image on screen, up to the stated specification.

3 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

4 HDR performance available with select third-party devices. For more information, see www.epson.com/hdrcompatibility

5 No required maintenance for the light source for up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 - 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period.

Epson is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. PRO-UHD is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.

