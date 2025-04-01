WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $0.19 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $2.87 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.Excluding items, Ultralife Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.13 million or $0.01 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to $43.85 million from $44.55 million last year.Ultralife Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $0.19 Mln. vs. $2.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $43.85 Mln vs. $44.55 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX