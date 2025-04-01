Nextech3D.ai: Nextech's Advances Its AI First Initiative With Launch of Ecommerce AI Studio Showcasing "Humans" in Lifestyle AI Product Photography

New AI platform generates lifelike human product photos and videos-positioning Nextech as a leader in the Ecommerce AI market

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a technology company focused on AI-powered 3D modeling and immersive Ecommerce tools, has launched a new feature as part of its Ecommerce AI Studio. The AI ecommerce platform leverages generative AI to create photorealistic humans in lifestyle images and videos of products-such as apparel, accessories, and furniture-being worn, held, or displayed in context, without the need for traditional photography. This builds on Nextech3d's existing AI technology which creates 3D models for Amazon and others as well as its recently launched AI-Powered Chat Agent.

All human images are AI Generated Using Proprietary AI algos

Nextech previously announced its push into AI with the adoption of AI in its 3D model production and AI chat agents, today's news is a significant step toward becoming an AI first technology company that can compete at the highest level.

The company's AI is designed to help online retailers generate lifestyle photos and content at scale. The tool aims to reduce reliance on physical photoshoots, enabling faster content production, lower operating costs, and increased visual output generating a significant ROI in ecommerce.

"Our new AI technology offers a streamlined method for producing super realistic human photos or virtual "try-on" technology for ecommerce which is considered by many to be the holy grail in ecommerce," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech. "This AI release is years in the making and supports a broader trend in retail toward automation and AI-assisted content creation."

Key features of the platform include:

The ability to generate AI-rendered images of apparel on virtual human models of varying backgrounds and appearances

Visualization of accessories, electronics, worn by virtual humans and other items in realistic virtual human usage scenarios

Contextual rendering of furniture and home goods in staged environments with virtual humans

Automated generation of product videos and interactive 3D visuals

The system uses AI to account for lighting, texture, and perspective, aiming to replicate the fidelity of traditional photography in a fraction of the time and at reduced cost.

Nextech continues to expand its broader AI offerings, which include:

AI-generated 3D product models to enhance digital merchandising

Voice AI agents for customer support across online stores

Internal AI tools that automate product development and backend operations

Forthcoming features including AI-generated videos and influencer-style content

"Our team is focused on integrating AI into all visual and conversational aspects of the Ecommerce experience," said Katyani Singh, Head of AI at ToggleStudios. "The goal is to help brands produce effective content efficiently, regardless of their size."

"By leveraging this AI-human visual tech with 3D models and chat driven technology, we're enhancing our ability to connect with customers in a meaningful way while optimizing our internal workflows," added CEO Evan Gappelberg. "We're excited about the future of AI-powered technology in e-commerce and its impact on our top line."

