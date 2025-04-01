NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, affiliated to India-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., announced Tuesday the launch of Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP in single-dose vials of 750 mg/vial, 1.25 g/vial and 1.5 g/vial.The company noted that its Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 750 mg/vial, 1.25 g/vial and 1.5 g/vial of Mylan Laboratories Limited, NDA 209481.According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2025, the Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection market achieved annual sales of approximately $39.3 million.Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America, said, 'We are excited to announce the launch of Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 750 mg/vial, 1.25 g/vial and 1.5 g/vial (Single-dose vial), adding another quality product to our institutional portfolio.'In India, on the NSE, Glenmark shares closed Tuesday's trading at 1,509.20 Indian Rupees, down 2.07%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX